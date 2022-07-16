Red Cross offers help, needs help

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The American Red Cross Cascades Region says this week marks the official start to wildfire season in Oregon as parts of Washington State issue red flag warnings. Though wildfire season officially started June 1 in parts of Southern Oregon, all of the State's regions now are...
A fire and explosion rocked Nevada’s iconic Hoover Dam on Tuesday morning. Bystander Kristy Hairston tweeted a video at 1.11pm, saying that she was “touring the Hoover Dam” when she “heard an explosion”.“My goodness, something has just blown up,” a witness can be heard saying in the video.Boulder City, Nevada, officials said the fire at the dam has been extinguished.The US Bureau of Reclamation, which oversees the dam, said on Tuesday a transformer caught on fire, but that fire crews were able to put out the blaze without incident. No one was injured in the blast, according to the agency, and the power grid is still functioning. The iconic dam, completed in 1935, provides hydropower serving millions of people across Nevada, Arizona, and California. Read More Explosion and fire reported at Nevada’s Hoover DamWhat is the role of the Hoover Dam?World War II-era boat emerges from shrinking Lake MeadMassive rockslide at drought-stricken Lake Powell caught on video
Locals in Central Oregon were drawn to a peculiar predator insect, known as a robber fly, as residents are watching with interest, concern, and curiosity. Pete Pederson, an Oregon Bee Atlas and OSU Extension volunteer, explained that the species of fly is a predator, which makes it very different from most other flies.
When talking about visiting Oregon, the coast must be included. You will notice that when people talk of the Oregon coast, we say just that..."the coast." We don't say beach, because while there are definitely beautiful beaches throughout the entire coast, the weather usually doesn't make it a sun bathing destination. This is something we love. the diversity of the coast is pretty amazing. From searching for agates, playing on sand dunes, walking the sandy beaches, gazing at crazy rock formations and so much more, there is really something here for everyone.
A North Texas wildfire continued to grow Tuesday amid sweltering temperatures and dry conditions after burning at least a dozen structures, officials said. The Chalk Mountain Fire about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Fort Worth was the largest active Texas wildfire as of Tuesday afternoon after blackening 6,000 acres (2,400 hectares), an increase from 4,000 acres (1,600 hectares) Tuesday morning, the Texas A&M Forest Service said. The fire, which began Monday afternoon, was just 10% contained, and crews using bulldozers were digging containment lines while fire trucks and aircraft worked to extinguish the flames, the Forest Service said. It was not yet clear how many, if any, of the 12 structures lost as of Tuesday afternoon were residences or businesses, Forest Service spokeswoman Mary Leathers said. Meanwhile, crews continued to battle a wildfire that has burned at least 10 structures, five of them homes, around a lake in North Texas, authorities said.
A popular Oregon hiking trail recently reopened to the public after being shut down for nearly two decades. It's been a long time coming, but after years of closure, the Illinois River Trail in the Siskiyou Mountains in Oregon has finally reopened to the public.
Comments / 0