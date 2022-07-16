ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Prosecutor Issues Decision on Tacoma Police Officer Who Drove Through Street-Race Crowd

Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Tacoma police officer who drove his vehicle through a crowd of pedestrians Jan. 23, 2021 during an illegal street racing event won't be charged with any crimes, Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney Mary Robnett told Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore on Thursday. The man who apparently was run over...

www.chronline.com

Comments / 2

Wayne Dillabough
3d ago

it's about time somebody stuck up for the police, I know City Council Members won't nor the mayor nor the governor. of course you don't expect the Socialist to stand up for law unless it benefits them

Reply
8
Melvin Yocum
3d ago

my problem is police are not respected like they should be because some bad apples ruin the entire basket and when they should be fired Thier not.and thus the resentment.

Reply
3
 

Comments / 0

