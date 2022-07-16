ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Deadly shooting in Milwaukee leaves three dead

WDIO-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee police say three people are dead after two separate shootings in the span of 30 minutes....

www.wdio.com

Julius Winfield
3d ago

the mayor only cares about the downtown area and Southside area. The north side is left for dead that's how people feel not seeing change all these years. when those shootings happened downtown in May, he made changes immediately.

Reply(5)
4
Al DeClub
3d ago

I bet the mayor doesn't say anything about it!!! You know why ? the mayor don't care....

Reply(2)
13
David Vento
3d ago

They need to hire more coroner's to keep up with the pace of the insanity.

Reply
15
 

