Deadly shooting in Milwaukee leaves three dead
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee police say three people are dead after two separate shootings in the span of 30 minutes....www.wdio.com
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee police say three people are dead after two separate shootings in the span of 30 minutes....www.wdio.com
the mayor only cares about the downtown area and Southside area. The north side is left for dead that's how people feel not seeing change all these years. when those shootings happened downtown in May, he made changes immediately.
I bet the mayor doesn't say anything about it!!! You know why ? the mayor don't care....
They need to hire more coroner's to keep up with the pace of the insanity.
Comments / 22