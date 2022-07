The Los Angeles Dodgers only had one pick in the first 100 selections of the 2022 MLB Draft, and selected University of Louisville catcher Dalton Rushing at No. 40 overall. The Dodgers only had one selection within the first two rounds of the Draft as a result of their first pick dropping 10 spots and forfeiting their second- and fifth-highest selections because the club exceeded the luxury tax threshold during the 2021 season.

