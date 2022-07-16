Michael Woznicki

Click here to read the full article. Nickelodeon is extending its brand to produce the channel’s first full-on music festival, to take place over two days at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena Oct. 22-23, with the Kid Laroi and K-pop group Monsta X as the headliners and support acts including Beabadoobee, 24KGoldn, Alec Benjamin and Joshua Bassett. General admission tickets are $115 plus fees for a single day or $175 for both. VIP tickets that include separate viewing areas and food vendors are $220 for one day or $360 for two. Tickets go on sale to the general public July 26,...

