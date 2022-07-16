ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pilot hospitalized for ‘minor injuries’ after plane crash: Okaloosa Co.

By Brett Greenberg
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago
OKALOOSA, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said one person was hurt after an “experimental aircraft” crashed near Baker, Fla. a community in Okaloosa. The pilot did not suffer major injuries.

According to a Facebook post from OCSO, the pilot was trying to land at a private airfield near Baker off of Ray Vinson Road at around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

OCSO said the pilot suffered “only minor injuries,” but he was transported to a local hospital for “thorough evaluation.”

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are aware of the crash, according to the post.

The “experimental aircraft” crashed at around 6:30 Saturday morning.

