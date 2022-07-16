Pilot hospitalized for ‘minor injuries’ after plane crash: Okaloosa Co.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a man crashed his “experimental aircraft” into the ground in Baker, Fla. a community in Okaloosa, but did… Read More

OKALOOSA, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said one person was hurt after an “experimental aircraft” crashed near Baker, Fla. a community in Okaloosa. The pilot did not suffer major injuries.

According to a Facebook post from OCSO, the pilot was trying to land at a private airfield near Baker off of Ray Vinson Road at around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

OCSO said the pilot suffered “only minor injuries,” but he was transported to a local hospital for “thorough evaluation.”

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are aware of the crash, according to the post.

