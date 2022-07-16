ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Rain, storms Sunday before heat builds

By Ben Gelber
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago
A muggy evening followed a morning of downpours (1-3 inches), with an upper-level disturbance moving through the region.

Another round of storms in western Indiana will bring rain and thunder late tonight, especially near and south of I-70, as the next disturbance arrives from the northwest.

Low pressure drifting east across Illinois toward the southern Great Lakes will fuel additional scattered showers and storms Sunday, with locally heavy rain in places ranging from 1-2 inches or more in slow-moving cells.

High temperatures will be limited to the low 80s due to persistent cloud cover and off and on rain Sunday and Monday.

Warm and humid conditions will continue early in the week, with a few showers and storms Monday. Tuesday looks to be dry and warmer, with temperatures approaching 90, under mostly sunny skies. Showers and storms return later Wednesday ahead of a cold front that will lower temperatures and humidity late in the week.

Heat returns next weekend, typical of July!

  • Tonight: Showers, storms late. Low 71
  • Sunday: Scattered showers, storms, heavy rain at times. High 81
  • Monday: Mix clouds and sun, few showers, storms. High 82 (69)
  • Tuesday: More sunshine, warm, sticky. High 90 (66)
  • Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot, pop-ups p.m. High 92 (72)
  • Thursday: Partly cloudy, less humid. High 85 (69)
  • Friday: Sunny, warm. High 88 (66)

Have a good weekend! -Ben

