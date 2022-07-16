ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maybe Arcane Should Get the Live-Action Treatment

By Tom Foster
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen talking about which shows would be great if they were made into live-action versions, it feels that Arcane would be kind of daunting, but it would be worth it as well since the story is a lot of fun and the overall imagery and action that’s packed into this show...

Five Must-Stream Movies to Watch on Netflix in July 2022

Since the start of the pandemic, summers have been especially hard for me as a moviegoer. First it was the lack of theaters that was getting me down (after all, who in their right mind was going to risk their life to see something in the multiplex when you could simply stay home and watch the blockbuster hits of yesteryear instead). But now that Covid’s finally caught up to Hollywood’s production cycle and seemingly less movies than ever before are even making it to theaters, the sad fact of the matter is that there simply aren’t enough new movies to see before you start having to circle back around on Thor: Love & Thunder or Top Gun: Maverick yet again.
Whatever Happened To The Cast Of “Ghost Whisperer”

Ghost Whisperer was a television show that ran for five seasons on CBS. The show followed the life of Melinda Gordon, a woman who had the ability to see and communicate with ghosts. While the show was popular with viewers, it did not perform well in terms of ratings. In 2010, it was announced that Ghost Whisperer would be canceled after its fifth season. There are several reasons why the show may have been canceled, including declining viewership and high production costs. Additionally, the show’s creator, John Gray, had left the series before its cancellation. Without Gray’s creative vision, the show may have lost some of its appeal. Ultimately, the cancellation of Ghost Whisperer was likely due to a combination of factors. But it wasn’t all bad news for its cast members, who have gone on to establish themselves as bankable Hollywood stars even after the show’s demise. If you want to learn more about what the cast members of this series has been up to since the show ended years ago, look no further. Here’s an update on the cast members of the CBS supernatural TV show Ghost Whisperer.
Here’s Why Will Ferrell Could be a Great Barbie Villain

Will Ferrell makes a very convincing villain, albeit a goofy one that has to be over the top to be effective. But if one is being honest, anything that he does, that’s not dramatic, kind of puts him over the top in a big way. This appears to be the niche that Ferrell fits into since it’s the type of role he’s played whether he’s been the protagonist or the villain over the years, and it appears to be the type of role that people expect to see him playing whenever he shows up. But to think about him being attached to the upcoming Barbie movie makes one think that he’s going to be kind of a goofy villain, perhaps slightly less crazy than he was in Zoolander as Mugatu. Barbie is, after all, not quite as nuts as Zoolander, but it could be that Ferrell might find a role in the Barbie movie that could leave just as big of an impression. There isn’t a whole lot known at this time, but the fact that casting for this movie has been moving right along is giving a lot of people ideas of what might happen once the movie is released.
Barney Will Still Become A Live-Action Movie In A Darker Fashion

If you’re like me and you grew up in the ’90s, you were probably into the Barney and Friends show. I mean, how could you not be? He’s a big and purple anthropomorphic Tyrannosaurus Rex that does nothing but sings and dances. The happy dinosaur made kids happy and got everyone to sing together. Such a joyful character would always be sticking around to make children happy. But can you really imagine a darker take on the happy dinosaur? In every movie or show we see the dinosaur always smiling and always being so happy. What if Barney just decided to turn evil and go on a killing spree? I mean, he is still a dinosaur, so it would only be in his nature if he ate people, right? Boy, I’m already starting to tear up a bit inside.
Netflix Reportedly Developing More Fear Street Movies

During an interview last week, author R.L. Stine teased that Netflix might be developing more Fear Street films, with a new report from Bloody Disgusting claiming that not only is the streamer pursuing more films, but that they are "very deep" into developing more films. No details about such films have been revealed as of yet, nor have any details about filmmakers behind such projects, though given the excitement surrounding the original trilogy of films from writer/director Leigh Janiak, fans will surely be excited to find out what the future has in store for the Fear Street franchise.
Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis is finally coming out in theaters this weekend. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
‘Gremlins’ Director Joe Dante Says Baby Yoda Was “Completely Stolen” From His Films’ Gizmo

Gremlins director Joe Dante is not mincing words when it comes to what he sees as similarities between his franchise’s cuddly Gizmo and the Baby Yoda character that’s at the heart of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian. Dante told the San Francisco Chronicle during a recent interview that he attributes fans’ continued fondness for his 1984 cult favorite Gremlins and its 1990 sequel Gremlins 2: The New Batch to the lovable Mogwai named Gizmo, voiced in the films by Howie Mandel.More from The Hollywood ReporterTyra Banks, Alfonso Ribeiro Set as 'Dancing With the Stars' Hosts on Disney+'Ms. Marvel': What That Post-Credits...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Lewis Pullman’s Next Project Announces Unfortunate Update

Lewis Pullman and the rest of the cast of Top Gun: Maverick saw rave reviews for their performances following the premiere of the Tom Cruise film over the Memorial Day weekend. Weeks later, the new movie continues to do well at the box office. In fact, it is also attracting the praise of experienced military pilots. Now, almost two months following the film’s debut, Pullman had another major picture ready to premiere on the big screen. Sadly, though, the Top Gun: Maverick star’s newest project just received an unfortunate update.
Whatever Happened To The Cast Of “The New Adventures of Old Christine”

The New Adventures of Old Christine is a television sitcom that aired on CBS from 2006 to 2010. The show revolves around the titular character, a divorced mother who owns a women’s gym. Christine is constantly trying to balance her personal and professional life, while also dealing with her ex-husband and his new wife, whom Christine nicknamed “the new Christine.” The show was created by Kari Lizer and starred Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Christine. The series ran for five seasons on CBS and aired its final episode in 2010. Although it was never a ratings powerhouse, The New Adventures of Old Christine was generally well-received by critics and earned Louis-Dreyfus several Emmy nominations. Despite its strong support from fans, the show was canceled after five seasons. There are several possible reasons for this decision. First, the show’s ratings had begun to decline in its fifth season. Additionally, the show’s creator and executive producer, Kari Lizer, left the series after the fourth season. This may have led to creative differences between her and the network executives. Finally, it is possible that the network simply felt that the show had run its course and that it was time to cancel it. Whatever the reasons for its cancellation, The New Adventures of Old Christine remains a beloved sitcom among fans, and its stars have gone on to pursue interesting careers for themselves in the entertainment industry. If you want to learn more about what the cast of The New Adventures of Old Christine has been up to since its cancelation, look no further. Here’s an update on the cast members of the canceled CBS sitcom The New Adventures of Old Christine.
The best Spider-Man movies are coming to Netflix

Sam Raimi’s incredible Spider-Man movie trilogy will be available on Netflix beginning August 1st, the company announced on Tuesday. Raimi’s trilogy is the best Spider-Man trilogy, and I won’t hear another word edgewise. I know the films aren’t objectively the best — the third one is just bad — but for many people of a certain age like me, they’re formative movies that are packed with iconic moments and legendary memes.
“The Fifth Element” Turns 25 In 2022

The Fifth Element is one of those rare science fiction movies that gets better with age. Released in 1997, it’s still considered a classic by many fans and critics. In 2022, it will celebrate its 25th anniversary, and it’s the perfect time for a rewatch of the classic science fiction film. But first, a refresher for those who may be having a hard time recalling the plot of the movie: The Fifth Element tells the story of a world that is threatened by a powerful alien force. In order to save the world, humanity must find and activate a mysterious “fifth element” that will help them defeat the aliens. The movie stars Bruce Willis as Korben, and Milla Jovovich as the beautiful Leeloo who joins forces with the humans to help save the world. The Fifth Element is a visually stunning film, with groundbreaking special effects and action sequences that are still impressive today.
'The Gray Man' Review: Netflix's Best Action Movie Yet

That's more like it. Following a string of wildly popular but not very good action movies (Red Notice, Extraction), Netflix delivers with The Gray Man, a rip-roaring and star-powered spy romp that puts all the money on screen as Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans go head to head. In some...
A Lady Sif and Beta Ray Bill Series: Why Not?

This is been a point of discussion for a while, but it’s one that a lot of MCU fans, well, a good number of them anyway, are still adamant about since Lady Sif has done something her Norse counterpart didn’t manage to do centuries before, and that’s to take an active role in the tales of Asgard and how they interact with Midgard or earth. While Jaimie Alexander has been a part of Thor’s story since the first movie, it would appear that she wants to take on a bigger role in the MCU, and it does sound like it would be a fair move since she’s been a fun character to watch considering that she’s one of the toughest women in the franchise and should be given the chance to shine. People have been hoping for something like this to happen for a while now and there’s no reason that it shouldn’t considering that the MCU has been pushing heroes and villains that haven’t been around as long as Sif. Her time is a bit overdue at this time since she’s been around for decades now.
Three Ongoing Prime Video Military Shows to Watch Right Now

Amazon has been a highly successful service provider for a wide array of different services for its customers from the general Amazon online store, to the wide range of Alexa products from the brand and even their own Netflix-style service called Prime Video, and so much more beyond that. While Prime Video has highly interesting and watched content such as “The Boys”, “Invincible”, and more from a variety of other genres, it’s no wonder they are dominating in adaptations of books in the military genre as well, which have sold well on the Amazon website for years. Below, we’ve gone into detail on three ongoing Prime Video military shows to watch right now that includes “Jack Ryan”, “Jack Reacher”, and “The Terminal List”, and featured some highly popular actors playing some interestingly different roles from previous appearances.
“Good Will Hunting” Turns 25 In 2022

It’s hard to believe that it’s been 25 years since Good Will Hunting was released in theaters. The film has become a classic and is often cited as one of the best movies of all time. It’s no wonder, either – the story is powerful, the acting is excellent, and the directing is top-notch. In 2022, Good Will Hunting will celebrate its 25th anniversary, and we think it’s time for a rewatch. But first, a refresher for those whose cinema memory isn’t as sharp as it used to be: Good Will Hunting tells the story of Will Hunting (played by Matt Damon), a young man from working-class Boston who has a gift for mathematics. When his talent is discovered by Professor Gerald Lambeau (Stellan Skarsgård), Will is encouraged to apply himself and attend college. However, Will is reluctant to change his ways, and instead prefers to spend his days working as a janitor at MIT. When Lambeau sets Will up with a therapist, Sean Maguire (Robin Williams), Will finally begins to open up and deal with the demons from his past. Reviews of Good Will Hunting have been overwhelmingly generous especially during its release. A review from Robin Holabird wrote: “While Damon and Affleck clearly feel at home with each other in familiar surroundings during Good Will Hunting, their story relies on heart more than location since caring and friendship taking precedence.” Good Will Hunting is a moving story about hope, redemption, and the power of friendship. On its 25th anniversary this year, here are a few reasons the movie should be celebrated again as a filmmaking icon:
