Maybe Arcane Should Get the Live-Action Treatment

It’s hard to believe that it’s been 25 years since Good Will Hunting was released in theaters. The film has become a classic and is often cited as one of the best movies of all time. It’s no wonder, either – the story is powerful, the acting is excellent, and the directing is top-notch. In 2022, Good Will Hunting will celebrate its 25th anniversary, and we think it’s time for a rewatch. But first, a refresher for those whose cinema memory isn’t as sharp as it used to be: Good Will Hunting tells the story of Will Hunting (played by Matt Damon), a young man from working-class Boston who has a gift for mathematics. When his talent is discovered by Professor Gerald Lambeau (Stellan Skarsgård), Will is encouraged to apply himself and attend college. However, Will is reluctant to change his ways, and instead prefers to spend his days working as a janitor at MIT. When Lambeau sets Will up with a therapist, Sean Maguire (Robin Williams), Will finally begins to open up and deal with the demons from his past. Reviews of Good Will Hunting have been overwhelmingly generous especially during its release. A review from Robin Holabird wrote: “While Damon and Affleck clearly feel at home with each other in familiar surroundings during Good Will Hunting, their story relies on heart more than location since caring and friendship taking precedence.” Good Will Hunting is a moving story about hope, redemption, and the power of friendship. On its 25th anniversary this year, here are a few reasons the movie should be celebrated again as a filmmaking icon:
Comments / 0