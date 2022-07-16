ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LeBron James, Kyrie Irving playing in Drew League pro-am amid Lakers rumors

By Ethan Sears
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving are together again … at the Drew League.

With trade rumors still swirling around Irving, and the Los Angeles Times reporting Friday that the Lakers’ stars have pushed to bring him to LA, ESPN reported that both plan to play in the LA-based pro-am on Saturday . Irving is expected to take the court at 11 a.m., with James following at 1:45 p.m. PT, per Dave McMenamin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Paa09_0gi6fhjc00
Will LeBron James, left, and Kyrie Irving be teammates again?
Getty Images

So it’s unlikely they’ll be teammates unless that timing changes, but they will be in the same gym on Saturday afternoon.

This comes just a day after current Lakers point guard Russelll Westbrook and his agent, Thad Foucher, parted ways , with Foucher issuing a blistering statement to ESPN that indicated Westbrook wants out. The Times reported that Westbrook hasn’t made a formal trade request.

As for the Nets, the league is waiting to see what resolution comes from the fallout with Irving and Kevin Durant, who has requested a trade from Brooklyn .

It seems likely that will result in a teardown, but both superstars should fetch a massive return on the open market if they are indeed dealt.

If James and Irving happen to converse somewhere at King Drew Magnet High School this afternoon, we would be interested to learn whether all of this comes up.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FastBreak on FanNation

Patrick Beverley's Viral Tweet About LeBron James

On Saturday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was at the Drew League in California, and he put on an absolute show scoring 42 points and grabbing six rebounds. The event was all over social media, and veteran NBA star Patrick Beverley sent out a tweet about James. Beverley: "Bron...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Garnett Says He Played Hard But Wasn't A Tough Guy: "Every Player In The League Gotta Be Ready To Fight. You Ain't Gonna Survive NBA Culture If You Show A Sliver Of Weakness."

Kevin Garnett is remembered for his legendary tenacity and intensity, KG was an absolute demon on the basketball court. His dominance on both ends of the court came from his ironclad desire to be the best and win, and it often manifested itself in tough, physical plays and trash talk.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Knicks’ best move of 2022 NBA offseason

The New York Knicks’ offseason has been pretty solid so far. Following a head-spinning draft night and several trades to make cap space, New York went out and got Jalen Brunson and Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency while re-signing Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims. All the buzz around New...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
The Spun

Adrian Wojnarowski Predicts Lakers Will Make Significant Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers have been a bit quiet this offseason. Yes, they replaced Frank Vogel with Darvin Ham and picked up Russell Westbrook's player option but outside of that, they haven't done much. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski thinks that's going to change at some point. He sees the Lakers making...
NBA
Lakers Daily

Drew League player seen struggling to guard LeBron James claps back at haters saying he was ‘fighting for his life’

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James put on a show at the Drew League on Saturday, but the player who guarded him thinks he did a pretty good job. James finished his Drew League appearance with 42 points, but Dion Wright, who guarded James on several possessions, feels that he held his own against one of the greatest players in NBA history.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The League#The Drew League#The Los Angeles Times#Espn
NBA Analysis Network

Lakers Stars Reaffirm Commitment With Phone Call, But Does It Matter?

The top priority for the Los Angeles Lakers entering the NBA offseason seemed clear: trade Russell Westbrook. After the emergence of Kyrie Irving in trade rumors became a prevalent storyline, there became an out viable for the team to capitalize. Only, no deal has yet to transpire, and it’s looking increasingly likely that “Uncle Drew” will start the 2022-23 season with the Brooklyn Nets.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lakers Daily

Report: ‘Plenty of doubt’ Nets trade Kyrie Irving for Russell Westbrook as they have no interest in him whatsoever

The Los Angeles Lakers seemingly continue to try to find a trade partner willing to take star point guard Russell Westbrook off their hands. In recent weeks, it has appeared that the team most likely to do so would be the Brooklyn Nets. There have been numerous rumors linking the Lakers and Nets in a potential deal that would send Westbrook to Brooklyn in exchange for guard Kyrie Irving.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

Opinion: 10x NBA All-Star? The New York Knicks Should Sign This NBA Legend

NBA free agency is now on it's 19th day, and ten-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony still remains a free agent. Anthony averaged 13.3 points on 37.5% shooting from the three-point range for the Los Angeles Lakers last season, and he has also played for the New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder and Portland Trail Blazers over his legendary career.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fadeawayworld.net

The Most Points Scored By NBA Draft Classes: The 1985 Draft Class Scored 315,923 Points

Scoring has taken over the NBA. The days of low-scoring defensive battles may be appreciated by those who value defense but the flare of the league is when the ball goes into the hoop. Three-point plays and long treys are sexy. Scoring over 100 points is the new normal for each team. After all, the winner of the game is the team that scores the most points anyways.
NBA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
47K+
Followers
37K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy