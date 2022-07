Sitting this one out. Tinsley Mortimer will not be appearing on season 3 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip after all. “She was asked to be on the show a couple of weeks ago and was excited,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, July 14. “However, she already had plans for the summer that she couldn’t shift around to participate so unfortunately she will not be on the Girls Trip.” The socialite left Real Housewives of New York City in the middle of season 12 in June 2020 to move to Chicago with her then-fiancé, Scott Kluth. The pair split in March 2021.

