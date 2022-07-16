Danville pastor urges others to help police find teen’s killer

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Pastor Frank McCullough of Mt. Olive Church in Danville is offering a monetary reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a teenager’s killer.

“Clergy is always praying. But I believe there’s a little something else that we can do,” McCullough said.

McCullough reached out to over 20 others in Vermilion County asking if they wanted to pitch in. He said as a community servant, he wants to make a difference.

Danville police said 14-year-old Ronald Miller Jr. was found laying outside a house late Monday night. He had been shot, and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police did not share any information on potential suspects.

That’s why McCullough is urging clergy members to work together to bring the murderer to justice. He hopes to raise at least $3,000, starting with $500 from his own pocket.

“Whether [it’s] somebody close that I know or not, I think we ought to get into the business of doing the same thing when when things happen that way, [so] the trend won’t continue. And as long as somebody knows that somebody’s out there willing to say, ‘hey, we’re gonna put up a reward,’ maybe they’ll think twice about doing something,” he said.

This isn’t the first time he’s organized a reward for information. He said he helped raise about $1,000 in 2020 when a 19-year-old was shot and killed. He wants to let the community to know the clergy still supports them.

If you’d like to pitch in, McCullough provided this phone number: 217-766-8735 and this email address: votemccullough104@yahoo.com.

