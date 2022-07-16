ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCIA

Danville pastor urges others to help police find teen’s killer

By Christy Jankowski, Scarlett O&#039;Hara
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2idQuS_0gi6eaak00

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Pastor Frank McCullough of Mt. Olive Church in Danville is offering a monetary reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a teenager’s killer.

“Clergy is always praying. But I believe there’s a little something else that we can do,” McCullough said.

McCullough reached out to over 20 others in Vermilion County asking if they wanted to pitch in. He said as a community servant, he wants to make a difference.

Danville police said 14-year-old Ronald Miller Jr. was found laying outside a house late Monday night. He had been shot, and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police did not share any information on potential suspects.

That’s why McCullough is urging clergy members to work together to bring the murderer to justice. He hopes to raise at least $3,000, starting with $500 from his own pocket.

“Whether [it’s] somebody close that I know or not, I think we ought to get into the business of doing the same thing when when things happen that way, [so] the trend won’t continue. And as long as somebody knows that somebody’s out there willing to say, ‘hey, we’re gonna put up a reward,’ maybe they’ll think twice about doing something,” he said.

This isn’t the first time he’s organized a reward for information. He said he helped raise about $1,000 in 2020 when a 19-year-old was shot and killed. He wants to let the community to know the clergy still supports them.

If you’d like to pitch in, McCullough provided this phone number: 217-766-8735 and this email address: votemccullough104@yahoo.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 2

Related
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Testimony Begins in 16-Year-Old’s Murder Trial

The defense team in a Danville murder trial claimed today (Tuesday) that 16-year-old Dustin Cooper was not armed, did not rob anybody, and did not kill 19-year-old Wyatt Bailey of Oakwood. The statement came during opening statements in Cooper’s trial in Vermilion County Circuit Court. Cooper is on trial on felony murder and armed robbery charges stemming from the shooting death of Bailey. And the young defendant is also charged with murder in the death of 15-year-old Clayvonte Sloan of Rantoul. The prosecution contends Sloan was with Cooper and three others when they drove to Bailey’s Oakwood home. The prosecution contends Cooper had made arrangements to purchase cannabis from Bailey but instead say Bailey was pistol-whipped and robbed of the cannabis.
OAKWOOD, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers searching for thief

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding a thief. Police say he stole cigarettes and liquor from a Circle K. Authorities say the man approached the counter with those items, and then he asked for more items to distract the employee. That’s when he left....
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Identity released of Champaign shooting victim

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — The man who died after being shot in Champaign on Friday, July 15 has been identified. Joshua E. Berg, 46, of Urbana was pronounced dead at 9:30 p.m. on Friday in the Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Department. Berg died from a gunshot wound he sustained during this incident, according to Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Three teens charged after overnight burglary series

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Three teenagers were arrested and charged on Monday following a series of vehicle burglaries that happened overnight in Clifton and Chebanse. Deputies from the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Clifton Police Department arrested 19-year-old David Hodges along with two male juveniles, 16 and 17 years of age. […]
IROQUOIS COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#Danville#Violent Crime#Mt Olive Church#Clergy
WAND TV

Fire reported at U.N.F.I food distribution facility in Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Crews were called out to a fire at the U.N.F.I food distribution facility Tuesday morning just after 2:00. The 2nd alarm fire at 2611 N. Lincoln Ave. had moderate smoke and fire visible near a rooftop chiller unit located near the center of the building. The...
URBANA, IL
WAND TV

Coroner identifies man killed in Champaign shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- The Champaign County coroner released the name of the man killed in a Friday night shooting. The Champaign County Coroner said Joshua E. Berg, 46, of Urbana was shot and killed Friday night in Champaign. According to Champaign Police on Friday at 9:06 p.m., officers responded to...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

One dead after overnight shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–Last night Champaign Police went to E. Green Street after reports of shots fired. Approximately 9:06pm CPD responded to the 200 Block of E. Green Street where a 46 year old Joshua E. Berg from Urbana had been shot with life threatening injuries. CPD said they rendered medical aid and he was transported to Carle Hospital where he later died at 9:30pm.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Large police presence in Rantoul

(UPDATE) — Rantoul Deputy Chief Justin Bouse gave some further details surrounding the large police presence. Bouse stated officers responded to an apartment building around 11 a.m. Friday after someone reported their car had been damaged overnight. That person tried to confront the suspect, then saw them shove a handgun into a backpack. The suspect […]
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

Veteran seeking help after losing access to mental health provider

LUDLOW, Ill. (WCIA) — Making the decision to reach out for mental health services can be difficult. But what if one’s access to those services was suddenly taken away? That’s the situation Vietnam veteran Michael Moynihan found himself in, and he’s looking for answers. The impacts of war can last for decades, leaving many veterans […]
DANVILLE, IL
foxillinois.com

Police: 1 dead, another man arrested for murder

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — UPDATE:. Around 9 Friday night, Illini Police sent out an alert that shots were fired on the 200 block of E Green Street in Champaign. When police arrived on the scene, they found a 46-year-old male with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died due to his injuries.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

State Police: I-74 reopen in Vermilion Co.

Update at 7:42 p.m. on 7/17/2022 All lanes of I-74 at Milepost 209.5 are open. VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastbound Interstate 74 is reduced to one lane in Vermilion County due to a fire in the trailer of a commercial vehicle. The fire happened at Milepost 209.5 near the interchange with U.S. Route 150. […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Crews respond to emergency on I-74 at Mahomet

UPDATE The Illinois State Police said that a 73-year-old woman was injured in the crash that happened on I-74 in Mahomet Monday morning. State Troopers said that a car driven by Judy Bunde of Stewartville, Minn. was driving eastbound when she experienced a “medical event.” Bunde’s car swerved off the highway, entered the center median, […]
MAHOMET, IL
WCIA

Crews respond to fire at UNFI Food Distribution Facility

URBANA, Il. (WCIA) — Crews are working to learn what caused a fire at an Urbana warehouse. It happened at the corner of Wilbur Road and Lincoln Avenue, at the UNFI Food Distribution Facility. That facility operates 24/7, according to Urbana Fire officials. Firefighters were called around 2 a.m. Tuesday. Crews were working on the […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police investigate deadly shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police officials said they are investigating after a domestic dispute turned into a deadly shooting Thursday. In a news release, police officials said officers were called around 5:45 a.m. to an area near Beardsley Avenue and 5th Street. When police arrived, they found a 34-year-old woman who was shot. They immediately started providing medical treatment and got her to the hospital. She later died.
WCIA

Coroner identifies victim of deadly shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has identified the woman who was killed in a shooting Thursday morning in Champaign. Northrup identified the woman as 34-year-old Latoya C. Gwin of Champaign. According to Northrup and Champaign Police officers, Gwin was involved in a domestic dispute that resulted in a gun being fired. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Neighbors react to morning shooting in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People are stunned after learning one of their neighbors was shot this morning and later died. It started as a quiet morning in Champaign in the area of Beardsley and Fifth Street, until neighbors woke up to the sound of gunfire just after 5 a.m. Champaign Police arrived to find 34-year-old […]
WCIA

Charleston Police: Man arrested in connection to domestic battery

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Charleston Police Department arrested a man in connection to a domestic battery situation. In a Facebook post, officials said the Charleston Police Department got a domestic battery report on Adams Avenue. The investigation led to the arrest of 35-year-old Christopher Carrara last week. According to the police report, a woman said […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police set up crime scene Thursday morning

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There was a heavy police presence in a Champaign neighborhood Thursday morning. It happened near Beardsley Avenue and 5th Street. Authorities had a home taped off. WCIA crews saw the Crime Scene Unit there, as well as detectives. Champaign Police officials have not yet provided...
WCIA

WCIA

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy