Randall, MN

Randall forges ahead in wake of '500-year flood'

By Zach Hacker zach.hacker@apgecm.com
Morrison County Record
Morrison County Record
 3 days ago
A photo provided by the Initiative Foundation shows a collapsed foundation and a foot or more of water in the basement of a Randall home after the city was hit by flash flooding, June 24. Phot by Matt Pantzke/Randall City Manager

The city of Randall is in recovery mode after a June 24 flash flood caused severe damage to homes, businesses and infrastructure.

Wednesday, members of the Randall City Council lauded City Manager Matt Pantzke and his team at the city for their ongoing efforts. The event was deemed a “500-year flood” by the National Weather Service, meaning it has a .2% chance of happening, according to historical records.

“I will say that the city staff did an exceptional job during this of keeping people notified and just getting things done,” Pantzke said. “I would like to commend all of them for what they did.”

“Including you,” replied Mayor Danny L. Noss.

“We’re a team,” Pantzke said. “We were all in it together and we’re still in it together. Everybody’s remained positive, everybody’s put in a ton of extra time.”

In the nearly three weeks since the flood, much time has been spent assessing the damage. Pantzke said he plans to meet with representatives from Minnesota Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM), July 20, to provide preliminary damage assessments and cost estimates.

Dave Reese of Widseth Smith Nolting and Associates (Widseth) told the Council, Wednesday, that he was there as part of a team that did damage assessments on city facilities; namely the water treatment plant. The plant sustained extensive damage due to the flood and has been off-line since. The city has been providing water service to residents from its back-up well.

In completing that assessment, he said they worked with Water and Wastewater Operator Keith Evans to look at how high the water had gotten, what was damaged or affected and used that data to prepare an estimate.

“With some contingency and oversight items, we’re roughly around that $300,000 (mark); maybe a little over,” Reese said. “Hopefully it’s less than that. I’d say that’s on the high end.”

Included in that estimate were items they felt could be put back in service with a little work, those that required more extensive repairs and what would need to be replaced altogether. They also included contingency for items such as communications and control systems, which will need to be looked at by other companies.

Other items will require further evaluation that might change the dollar amount, either up or down. The big one is the well itself. Reese said until that is opened up and the pump is pulled out and evaluated, it’s hard to say how much damage was done.

“We think it got over-topped, but does it have 20 feet of mud in the casing or is it clear?” he said. “Those are the things that you don’t know until you get a well driller out there with a rig that can do that.”

In the preliminary stage, he said they felt it was best to involve that as part of the process.

That estimated cost is for only the water treatment plant and some minor repairs on the city’s other well house. Pantzke said other items such as roads, driveways and lift stations are still being compiled and will be included in what is submitted to the state.

Pantzke asked Reese, if he had to guess, how long he thought the water plant would be out of service.

“The process of going through disaster declarations and funding, that’s going to take a little time,” Reese said. “How long? I don’t know.”

Knowing that the well itself is an unknown, Pantzke asked if it would be reasonable to look at getting a well driller in sooner rather than later to pull out a sample. Reese said, at this stage, it would be “purely out of curiosity sake.”

He said it would be helpful to know if the water was contaminated, but testing now would not provide information as to whether or not the water was getting worse as it was sitting in the well. He said he spoke with a well inspector from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) about the situation and was given a rundown on what would be done if there was mud or debris that had “gone through the screen and out into the formation.”

The process involves pumping large volumes of water through the formation and using air jetting to jet out any sediment that has accumulated at the bottom of the well. The water is then chlorinated before it’s tested. If the test fails or if there is still sediment, the process must be repeated until it’s clear.

“Before I hired a well driller to do that, I would check with FEMA or whoever you’re speaking with, just to make sure that those costs are reimbursable,” Reese said.

In terms of other utilities, Pantzke said there are still a few gas meters that are off, but all electric services have been restored. He said there was also damage to some roads, particularly on the north side of town, that sustained some heavy erosion. There were alleys downtown that had washed out, and a driveway that was taken out by floodwaters on Minnesota Avenue.

He said there will be other small things that pop up as the process continues, but city crews are tracking everything so it can be reported to the state for potential reimbursement. Pantzke had also met with representatives from the Small Business Association, who can help get a disaster declaration signed at the federal level.

It’s been an ongoing effort since the day it happened.

“We’ve had a ton of volunteers that have turned out to offer services up for homeowners and to the city,” Pantzke said. “We’re tremendously grateful for everything everyone has done.”

Council Member Mary Venske added that the Council as a whole wanted to express its gratitude to all of the emergency teams and entities that have helped during the flood and the recovery effort. She said the response from both emergency personnel and citizens of Morrison County has been “phenomenal”

Pantzke said, the last he heard, fundraising for residents and businesses impacted by the flood was near $100,000.

“The hot dog sale at the Falls Ballroom alone pulled in over $12,000,” he said. “Then Adam Boone (at Boone’s Market) continued it. Whatever they didn’t sell there, we brought up here and Adam continued the hot dog sale and he raised an additional $1,300 from just the leftovers that they had. He had his staff out here cooking and selling them. One individual bought three hot dogs for $500.”

A fund for the recovery has been opened at Randall State Bank. Dispersement of those funds will be handled by the Initiative Foundation. That organization’s pastoral committee made up of Cushing Baptist Church, Randall Presbyterian Church and St. James Parish will be reviewing applications for funds, and the checks will be dispersed out of the St. James Parish.

Pantzke also noted that everything that goes into the account at the bank will be “$1 in, $1 out.” Nobody will be profiting off of the effort.

He said businesses and residents in the city of Randall along with Cushing, Parker, Darling and Green Prairie townships can all apply for assistance.

Council Member Carrie Turner asked Pantzke if he had someone who he could go to for direction through what has happened, as it is unprecedented for him in his role as city manager.

“Not that I’m not trusting what you’re doing,” Turner said. “That’s a lot for one person to know what direction to go or who to ask for help.”

Pantzke said he has been able to lean on advice from people such as Kris Ambuehl of Little Falls, who he said went through a flood when he worked with the city of Tracy. It also has just been a matter of listening to people’s needs and to what organizations who have dealt with disasters have been able to offer in terms of direction and advice.

“Honestly, it’s been a total team effort on so many different levels,” Pantzke said. “I can’t say that enough.

“Everybody knew what we had to do and it just happened,” he added.

Morrison County Record

Morrison County Record

Morrison County Record is the official publication for all school districts, city governments and county government in Morrison County. Published Sundays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1968. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.mcrecord.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/morrison_county_record/

