Jacksonville, FL

The 2022 Street League Skateboarding Championship Tour Preliminaries

By Princess Jhané Stepherson, Action News Jax
 3 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Today starts the preliminaries for some of the best skateboarders around the world from California all the way out to Brazil. The Street League Skateboarding Championship tour “drop ins” is happening now at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Areana.

Inside the arena, kick flips - pop shove its- ollies - you name it. The Street League Skateboarding Championship tour is bringing it and is kicking off today right here at home in downtown Jax.

Tonight, you get to look at some of the best skateboarders in the world like 2011 Street League Skateboarding Championship winner Sean Malto.

“When it comes to contest Street League is our premier best contest, so this is the best skaters in the world, so this is the heaviest competition in skateboarding world. But with that you’ve got to push yourself and obviously it can be a bit of a dangerous sport,” says Malto.

Now all of these skaters are professionals, and some have even made it to the Olympics and have won medals; but before these athletes can grab any sort of award, they’ve got to make it through these preliminaries.

“I was here last year, and it was really exciting especially when you get to sit up close, and you get to see the skaters and interact with them. they’re real friendly,” says Shebherd.

Officials say after tonight there will be 8 men and 8 women competing in tomorrow’s finals for a chance to make it to Rio De Janerio.

“Well, that’s just the championship you know. There’s a lot of history here so if you do win Street League you are the best competitive skater that year,” says Malto.

In the meantime, these athletes say they’re just happy to touch down in Jax saying that for these next few days, Jacksonville is their skatepark.

Stay tuned to our website see more on who makes it to the finals and what’s next for these athletes.

If you missed out on tonight’s preliminaries and want to see more of The 2022 Street League Skateboarding Championship you can visit Jacksonville Street League Skateboarding

Purchase tickets to see the SLS Championship Tour in Jacksonville, Florida to try and score yourself some tickets just in time to catch tomorrows finals.

Watch: Skateboarding Championship to bring business to Jax

