Brownsburg NASCAR driver fatally stabbed by man at California gas station, suspect killed in police raid

WESTMINSTER, Cal. — Three-time United States Auto Club (USAC) national champion and Brownsburg resident Bobby East died Wednesday in California after he was stabbed at a gas station.

Westminster police said officers responded just after 5:51 p.m. PST Wednesday to a call of a person stabbed. When they arrived, police said they found East, a former NASCAR driver, on the ground suffering from a serious stab wound.

The 37-year-old East raced in 42 NASCAR national touring races between 2005 and 2008.

“Officers attempted life-saving measures until OCFA paramedics arrived and transported the victim to a local trauma center, where the victim succumbed to his injury,” read a Westminster PD statement.

Police identified the suspect in the fatal stabbing as Trent William Milsap and began an investigation. At the time of the stabbing, police said Milsap was still at large and considered armed and dangerous.

However, authorities have since confirmed that Milsap was shot and killed during a confrontation with police on Friday.

In a news release, WPD said detectives found out on Friday that Milsap was in an apartment located in the 3300 block of Lincoln Avenue in the City of Anaheim. The West County SWAT Team responded, WPD said, to serve arrest and search warrants on Milsap when at some point shots were fired.

No officers were injured; however, a police K-9 sustained a single gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. The shooting is now being investigated by multiple departments.

Millsap “became confrontational” with officers, WPD said in a release, which resulted in them releasing the K9 and opening fire. Millsap was then transported to the hospital but later died from his gunshot wounds. Police say Milsap was on parole for armed robbery in addition to having an outstanding warrant.

It is unknown at this time what Milsap’s motivation for the stabbing was, WPD said.

