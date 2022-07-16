ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX59

Brownsburg NASCAR driver fatally stabbed by man at California gas station, suspect killed in police raid

By Harper Robinson - Digital Reporter
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tlXgV_0gi6e1yg00

WESTMINSTER, Cal. — Three-time United States Auto Club (USAC) national champion and Brownsburg resident Bobby East died Wednesday in California after he was stabbed at a gas station.

Westminster police said officers responded just after 5:51 p.m. PST Wednesday to a call of a person stabbed. When they arrived, police said they found East, a former NASCAR driver, on the ground suffering from a serious stab wound.

The 37-year-old East raced in 42 NASCAR national touring races between 2005 and 2008.

“Officers attempted life-saving measures until OCFA paramedics arrived and transported the victim to a local trauma center, where the victim succumbed to his injury,” read a Westminster PD statement.

Police identified the suspect in the fatal stabbing as Trent William Milsap and began an investigation. At the time of the stabbing, police said Milsap was still at large and considered armed and dangerous.

However, authorities have since confirmed that Milsap was shot and killed during a confrontation with police on Friday.

In a news release, WPD said detectives found out on Friday that Milsap was in an apartment located in the 3300 block of Lincoln Avenue in the City of Anaheim. The West County SWAT Team responded, WPD said, to serve arrest and search warrants on Milsap when at some point shots were fired.

No officers were injured; however, a police K-9 sustained a single gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. The shooting is now being investigated by multiple departments.

Millsap “became confrontational” with officers, WPD said in a release, which resulted in them releasing the K9 and opening fire. Millsap was then transported to the hospital but later died from his gunshot wounds. Police say Milsap was on parole for armed robbery in addition to having an outstanding warrant.

It is unknown at this time what Milsap’s motivation for the stabbing was, WPD said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 8

John Stark
3d ago

Dang I knew Bobby, sad situation, just too bad he was in a kommunist state where he wasn't allowed to defend himself

Reply
7
Gina Cole
2d ago

My Mom and Dad worked with his Grandpa, my kids went to school with him, my daughter's age! Such a tragedy! RIP Bobby!

Reply
2
Related
WTHR

Man arrested after suspected deadly road rage shooting on I-70

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after what police said is a case of road rage. Police said the shooting happened on I-70 near Post Road on Monday afternoon. 911 dispatchers received information that the victim was being driven from the scene of the shooting to a medical facility near I-70 and Mt. Comfort Road in Hancock County.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Brownsburg#Police Raid#Violent Crime#United States Auto Club#Wpd#Lincoln Avenue#K 9
FOX59

Arrest made after man stabbed at New Castle motel

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — One man has been arrested after police found another man stabbed multiple times at a New Castle motel. Police arrived at the Rain Tree Motel on Saturday night to investigate a report of a man with multiple stab wounds. Members of the New Castle Police...
NEW CASTLE, IN
FOX59

IndyGo bus thief stole bus while driver was on break

INDIANAPOLIS — An IndyGo bus thief reportedly stole the bus while the driver was taking a break at a gas station with two passengers still onboard. Quentin Stewart, 30, was arrested and charged with auto theft, criminal confinement and leaving the scene of an accident. According to court documents, the IndyGo bus driver told officers […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 arrested in April shooting that left an Indy teen dead

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed Tuesday night that two people had been arrested in the April shooting that left 16-year-old Michael Duerson dead. Homicide detectives took 18-year-old Jayden Jennings and 19-year-old Keith Miller into custody for their alleged involvement in the death of Duerson. On April 10, IMPD officers were dispatched to […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Spencer man arrested after approaching Bliss House employees

BEDFORD – A Spencer man was arrested after Bedford Police Department received a 911 call at 1:09 a.m. Monday reporting there were two males in the parking lot of Bliss Place and one had briefly entered the facility. When police arrived they spoke with employees of Bliss Place. One...
BEDFORD, IN
Fox17

What we know about the armed civilian who killed Indiana mall gunman

GREENWOOD — On Sunday, a lone gunman entered the Greenwood Park Mall food court armed with two rifles and a pistol and opened fire. After hearing the gunfire, according to police, Elisjsha Dicken, 22, of Seymour, Indiana, fired the handgun he was carrying and attempted to stop the shooter. His gunfire hit the gunman and killed him, according to police.
FOX59

Man dies after being shot in head during drive-by shooting in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. – A 25-year-old man died after being shot in the head during a weekend drive-by shooting in Kokomo. According to the Kokomo Police Department, officers responded to the 1500 block of North Delphos Street around 12:10 a.m. on Saturday, July 16. Officers found 25-year-old Jalen Dowling suffering from a gunshot wound to the […]
KOKOMO, IN
FOX59

Train hits truck in Clinton Co., child airlifted to Indy hospital

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — Deputies in Clinton County are investigating a crash where a train hit a pickup truck and three people, including two children, were taken to the hospital with injuries. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said that just before 4 p.m. today, there was a report of a crash involving a train and […]
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

FOX59

33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy