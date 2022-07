A 24-year-old Omaha man who pleaded guilty to motor vehicle homicide while driving drunk has been sentenced to 16 to 20 years in prison. Ulises Pantoja caused the death of 37-year-old Candice McDowell of Omaha when he sped through the intersection of 144th and Harrison streets on Nov. 24, 2021. His southbound BMW coupe collided with a Mitsubishi Outlander driven by McDowell that was eastbound on Harrison Street.

OMAHA, NE ・ 13 HOURS AGO