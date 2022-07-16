ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Cardinals take win in series opener against Reds

KSDK
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS — Friday’s Game Report: Cardinals 7, Reds 3. Despite the fact that the Cincinnati Reds are in last place in the NL Central, Cardinals manager Oli Marmol knew before Friday night’s game that they aren’t a team that can be taken lightly. They...

www.ksdk.com

FanSided

4 ways the St. Louis Cardinals can win the trade deadline

The St. Louis Cardinals are in the thick of the playoff race and could use some boosts to their roster, here is how they can win the MLB Trade Deadline. The St. Louis Cardinals are in the thick of a division race with the Milwaukee Brewers and hanging onto a Wild Card spot at the moment. Any given night, the Redbirds can look like a team that could compete with the likes of the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, or Atlanta Braves, and other days their roster holes stop them from reaching their potential. If the club is serious about making a run in 2022, which they are more than capable of, there are a few moves the club needs to make.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Cardinals’ Miles Mikolas will have to reschedule wholesome family plans after All-Star call

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas already has plans for the All-Star break, but unfortunately, he will now have to reschedule and adjust them. After all, Mikolas needs to head to Los Angeles real soon as he takes part in the MLB All-Star Game scheduled on Tuesday. The Cardinals right-hander has been named as a replacement in the annual showcase, filling in for Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes.
LOS ANGELES, CA

