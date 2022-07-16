Crews respond to fire on Fisher Ferry Road

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Crews responded to a structure fire on Fisher Ferry Road in Warren County on Friday, July 15.

Vicksburg Daily News reported the fire happened in the 700 block of the road, near Jeff Davis, around 3:30 p.m.

According to the newspaper, no one was in the structure at the time of the fire. Officials believe the fire may have started on the back porch, but it’s too early to determine the exact cause. Crews were able to contain the fire to the back porch.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.