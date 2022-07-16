ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Brandy Is Open to Getting a Tattoo of Ray J, But ‘It Won’t Be’ Like His Leg Tattoo of Her Face

By Mitchell Peters
 3 days ago
Ray J and Brandy attend 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Brian Stukes/WireImage

Brandy is opening up about Ray J‘s controversial leg tattoo of her face.

In an impromptu video interview with TMZ, the R&B superstar admitted that she didn’t quite understand her little brother’s new body art at first, but she eventually warmed up to the Alexey Mashkov-designed ink after he explained it to her.

“It was meant to be that way,” Brandy said in the clip, surrounded by adoring fans waiting for selfies. It’s like a Basquiat-type of style. I didn’t understand it at first … but then he explained it to me and showed me the tattoo artist’s whole page and it was amazing.”

Ray J unveiled the massive leg piece on Instagram in early July. The portrait features his sister’s face with the words “Best Friends 4 Ever” graffitied across her forehead and cheeks, along with glowing pink eyes.

“NEW @brandy TATOO BY ONE OF THE GREATEST!! @_mashkow_ – IM GETTING MY WHOLE LEG TATTED WITH- MUSIC- LOVE – SCRIPTURES – THE VOCAL BIBLE – FAMILY – GHOSTS – POSITIVE WORDS AND THEMES – REAL GOTHIC LIKE — ‘THE HOLY LEG!,” the 41-year-old R&B star captioned his post.

Some were touched by Ray J’s tribute to his big sis, but many were turned off by the tattoo’s eccentricities. And while Brandy herself commented “Brooooooo” with four black hearts on his post, she had a few additional thoughts on the artwork.

“It could’ve been a different tattoo,” she told TMZ. “I’m just glad he got a tattoo of me.”

Brandy was also asked if she would be open to getting a tattoo in honor of Ray J. “Yes, but it won’t be that,” she explained. “His name, something simple. Maybe in the back of my ear.”

Watch Brandy discuss Ray J’s new tattoo via TMZ below.

