The Lakewood City Council July 18 Meeting Agenda

In its grand opening, The Housing Company and its community partners opened new affordable housing developments for Nampa workers and families at Canyon Terrace Apartments. Community partners include the Idaho Housing and Finance Association, Saint Alphonsus, R4 Capital and the Nampa School District. Together, the organizations allocated $18.8 million for the construction of the project. The Idaho Housing and Finance Association also contributed more than $8.5 million in tax credits to the project.

NAMPA, ID ・ 11 MINUTES AGO