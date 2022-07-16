ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, WA

The Lakewood City Council July 18 Meeting Agenda

The Suburban Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lakewood City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on July 18 (7...

Idaho Capital Sun

In private-public partnership, local organizations bring affordable housing to Nampa

In its grand opening, The Housing Company and its community partners opened new affordable housing developments for Nampa workers and families at Canyon Terrace Apartments. Community partners include the Idaho Housing and Finance Association, Saint Alphonsus, R4 Capital and the Nampa School District. Together, the organizations allocated $18.8 million for the construction of the project. The Idaho Housing and Finance Association also contributed more than $8.5 million in tax credits to the project.
NAMPA, ID

