ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE SmackDown Overnight Audience Falls Below 2 Million Viewers, Tops Ratings in Key Demo

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article– SpoilerTV has the overnight ratings and TV numbers for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Last night’s show averaged 1.976 million viewers. That’s based on...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Photo: Sasha Banks and Bayley Attend Concert Together

This past weekend, the band State Champs played a show in Orlando, Florida. Following the performance, the band posted a picture of themselves with Bayley and Sasha Banks on Twitter. In May, Banks and Naomi walked out of a RAW episode. There were conflicting reports that Banks had been released...
ORLANDO, FL
PWMania

Big Spoiler Update on Edge’s WWE Return

WWE Hall of Famer Edge will soon return to WWE storylines. The Rated R Superstar is expected to appear at next Monday’s WWE RAW from Madison Square Garden in New York City, which is the SummerSlam go-home show, according to a recent report from Fightful Select. There has been...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Seth Rollins References Real-Life Heat With Riddle After WWE Raw

There’s an element of real-life animosity in the ongoing Seth Rollins vs. Riddle rivalry. It all began in November 2019 when Riddle’s former wife, Lisa, body-shamed several female WWE Superstars on social media. The now-deleted Instagram post included a photo of Becky Lynch’s back side. Subsequently, Rollins...
WWE
PWMania

Two NXT Stars Involved in a Backstage “Altercation” at WWE SmackDown

In a storyline update, on Friday, two WWE NXT wrestlers got into an “altercation” at SmackDown, according to a tweet from the NXT account. According to the NXT account, the altercation occurred between Von Wagner and Solo Skioa, and fans can watch the footage this Tuesday night on the USA Network.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Smackdown#The Overnight#Combat#Tops Ratings#Fox#Cbs
TVLine

Emmy Nominations 2022 Livestream: Watch Announcements and Weigh In

Click here to read the full article. Melissa Fumero and J.B. Smoove are about to brighten many a TV star’s day. Beginning at 11:30 am ET, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Curb Your Enthusiasm standouts — who will soon appear in the Netflix workplace comedy Blockbuster — will reveal the nominees for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, which are set to air live Monday, Sept. 12 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on NBC. A host has not yet been announced.   NBC, each time its turn as Emmys host rolls around, famously moves the ceremony to a Monday night, to avoid a potential...
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Sunday Stunner Results (7/17): Rollins Vs. Riddle

WWE held its Sunday Stunner show tonight in Daytona Beach, Florida. During the main event, Riddle defeated Seth Rollins. Also during the show, Bianca Belair retained the RAW Women’s Title against Carmella, AJ Styles defeated Ciampa, and The Street Profits and Ezekiel defeated Alpha Academy and Theory. Below are...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
wrestlinginc.com

Released WWE Star Refuses To Return Under Current Management

Unless there’s a drastic overhaul in WWE’s management/ownership, Maria Kanellis Bennett refuses to ever return to the company. Kanellis made her feelings known while responding to a fan on Twitter, as seen below. No. Not until it is under new management/ownership. https://t.co/h2IYWcsF5s. In the aftermath of Vince McMahon...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Ricky Starks Opens Up About His Current Relationship With Cody Rhodes

Having true blue friends in pro wrestling can be tough to come by, but Ricky Starks found one in Cody Rhodes. The current FTW Champ sat down with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman before he and Powerhouse Hobbs competed in a three-way Tag Title match on AEW Dynamite, and he was asked about his current relationship with Cody Rhodes. Rhodes left AEW at the turn of 2022 to make a main event level debut at WrestleMania 38 against Seth Rollins, but it was Rhodes who played a primary factor in Starks entering the All Elite fold during the height of COVID-19.
WWE
PWMania

Bobby Heenan’s Wife Passes Away, Ricky Steamboat Set for NWA TV Tapings

– Mike Tenay has confirmed the passing of Bobby Heenan’s wife:. “Sorry to report the passing of Cindy Heenan, an incredible wife, mother and grandmother. Her devotion and support for Bobby was unparalleled. Survived by daughter Jess, son in law John and grandkids Austin and Hannah. Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.” Tenay wrote on Twitter.
NASHVILLE, TN
wrestlinginc.com

Sasha Banks Spotted Hanging Out With Injured WWE Star

Sasha Banks and Bayley are two of the biggest female professional wrestlers in the world, and it’s no secret to fans that the two are best friends both inside and outside the ring. This past weekend, the pair were spotted chatting with one another at a concert in Orlando....
WWE
411mania.com

Update On Absent WWE Wrestler Possibly Appearing At Summerslam (Possible SPOILERS)

PWInsider reports that a wrestler who has been absent from WWE programming could be making their return at this year’s Summerslam event. According o the report, Bayley is scheduled to be in Nashville during Summerslam weekend. She has been out of action since last summer, when she tore her ACL. Since then, she has been spotted working out at the WWE Performance Center.
NASHVILLE, TN
wrestlingrumors.net

He’s Back: WWE Star Expected To Return From Injury On This Week’s Monday Night Raw

Welcome back? Wrestlers occasionally have to miss some time from television for one reason or another. That is often not a good thing, but there are times when someone needs to go away, often for the sake of an injury. That can cause a lot of storyline issues but at least now it seems like we are going to be getting the return of a star who has been missing for a little while.
WWE
PWMania

Bill Goldberg on Where Things Currently Stand Between Him and Chris Jericho

Bill Goldberg and Chris Jericho have a history of not getting along backstage and Jericho opened up about an incident from 2003 in his autobiography. Goldberg recently spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri of SHAK Wrestling for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Goldberg talked about where things stand between them:
WWE
PWMania

AEW Wrestler Reveals She is Stepping Away From Pro Wrestling

AEW wrestler AQA announced on Twitter that she would be leaving professional wrestling “for the immediate future.”. AQA acknowledged in her statement that she hasn’t been in a great place with wrestling lately, both physically and mentally, but that she has attempted to push through it out of respect for her opponents.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy