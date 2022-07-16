WWE SmackDown Overnight Audience Falls Below 2 Million Viewers, Tops Ratings in Key Demo

Click here to read the full article. Melissa Fumero and J.B. Smoove are about to brighten many a TV star’s day.
Beginning at 11:30 am ET, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Curb Your Enthusiasm standouts — who will soon appear in the Netflix workplace comedy Blockbuster — will reveal the nominees for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, which are set to air live Monday, Sept. 12 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on NBC. A host has not yet been announced.
NBC, each time its turn as Emmys host rolls around, famously moves the ceremony to a Monday night, to avoid a potential...
