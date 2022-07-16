ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CA

Report: USAC racing champion Bobby East fatally stabbed in California; suspect killed

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DVgTa_0gi6aVGp00

WESTMINSTER, Calif. — Bobby East, a three-time U.S. Auto Club champion, was fatally stabbed at a California gas station earlier this week, racing officials confirmed. He was 37.

According to a news release from USAC officials and police in Westminster, East died Wednesday after being stabbed in the chest, Fox News reported. It is unclear what led to East’s stabbing, and the Westminster Police Department did not officially release the victim’s name pending notification of next-of-kin. USAC identified East as the victim but did not reference the stabbing.

Update 5:07 p.m. EDT July 16: Trent William Millsap, a man police were seeking in the stabbing death of former USAC driver Bobby East earlier this week, was killed by police in an Anaheim apartment on Friday night, authorities said.

Millsap, 27, was taken to UCI Medical Center, Westminster police Deputy Chief Cameron Knauerhaze told The Orange County Register on Saturday.

A SWAT team went the apartment on Friday night to serve search and arrest warrants, Westminster police Cmdr. Kevin MacCormick said.

Gunfire was exchanged while officers attempted to serve the warrants, the Register reported. It was unclear what led to the shooting.

Police believe Millsap and East may have been acquaintances, but no motive has been given, according to the newspaper.

Original report: According to a news release from the police department, officers responded to the gas station at about 5:51 p.m. PDT. Officers attempted life-saving measures at the scene until paramedics arrived, and the victim was taken to a local trauma center, where he later died.

Police said Trent William Millsap, 27, is a suspect in the case. Millsap, who allegedly fled the area, is wanted on an outstanding parole warrant.

Westminster police also said Millsap is homeless, KABC-TV reported.

East, who was born in Torrance, California, but made his home in Brownsburg, Indiana, won 56 USAC-sanctioned feature races, including 48 in national divisions, USAC said in a news release.

East won a national driving title in 2004 in USAC’s National Midget division and won back-to-back USAC Silver Crown titles in 2012 and 2013, USAC said.

“East was phenomenal in USAC National Sprint Cars as well, most notably on pavement tracks,” the USAC said in a Friday statement.

East won 15 races in the series, beginning with a 2003 triumph at the Mansfield Motorsports Speedway in Ohio. He also won the Milwaukee Mile in 2005, in what is still the last USAC event on a 1-mile track.

When he was 16, East became the youngest USAC national feature winner when he captured a series race at Indiana’s Illiana Motor Speedway in 2001, USAC said.

He won three races that year to earn the series’ rookie of the year honors.

East switched to stock car racing in 2005, racing in ARCA’s Menards Series, Speed Sport reported. He competed in the NASCAR Xfinity series in 2007 and raced in NASCAR’s Truck Series the following year.

In 2012, East became only the ninth driver in USAC history to win on dirt and pavement tracks in the three top categories: Silver Crown, National Sprint Car and National Midget, Autoweek reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Gems, jewelry worth millions stolen from Brink’s armored truck near Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Jewelry and gemstones valued at millions of dollars are missing after a Brink’s armored truck was robbed near Los Angeles, officials said. According to The Associated Press and KCBS-TV, Brink’s spokeswoman Dana Callahan said the incident occurred early July 11 in north Los Angeles County. The truck, which had been loaded after a jewelry event in San Mateo, was on the way to another exhibit at the Pasadena Convention Center when 25 to 30 bags of merchandise were taken, said Brandy Swanson, International Gem and Jewelry Show event director.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Hornets forward Bridges facing 3 domestic violence charges

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges is facing three felony domestic violence charges after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend in front of their two children last month, the Los Angeles County district attorney said Tuesday. District Attorney George Gascón said his office filed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Beach access mats rolled out in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Beach-going just got a little more accessible for people with disabilities and the elderly in one California city. Long Beach officials on Friday unveiled beach access mats, compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, for Alamitos, Mothers and Granada beaches, the Long Beach Post reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
State
California State
State
Indiana State
State
Ohio State
Westminster, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Westminster, CA
City
Torrance, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Shohei Ohtani calls shot — in English — with All-Star hit

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani was a man of his word Tuesday night — even the ones he spoke in English. The two-way Japanese All-Star called his shot before leading off the Midsummer Classic at Dodger Stadium, telling Fox's Tom Verducci in the on-deck circle that he was going to jump on Clayton Kershaw quickly.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Clayton Kershaw soaks in All-Star start at Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Clayton Kershaw's news conference after his first All-Star Game start was nearly over when Blake Grice spoke up. The 10-year-old from Denver said his grandfather was a Dodgers fan and a Redondo Beach native who died of brain cancer. Meeting Kershaw allowed Blake to check off an item on his grandfather’s bucket list, the boy said before tearing up.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
102K+
Followers
119K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy