Laurel, MS

Neighbor may have saved man from drowning in Laurel

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

LAUREL, Miss. ( WHLT ) – A neighbor helped to save a man’s life after he fell 12 feet below a bridge in Laurel on Wednesday, July 13.

The Laurel Leader Call reported Thomas Reginald Smith was outside of his apartment when he watched Jessie Kelly fall from a bridge at 5th Street and Arco Lane. Kelly had reportedly dropped his cane and was trying to get it back when he fell.

Smith said he rushed over to find Kelly “out cold” with his head under water beneath the bridge. Smith said he held Kelly above the water and asked others to call 911. He said he was careful not to move Kelly too much.

According to the newspaper, Kelly was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. Though his condition is unknown, responders said he was communicating with them while being loaded into the ambulance, which they said is a good sign.

WJTV 12

WJTV 12

ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

