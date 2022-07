The turbocharged Ford 2.3L I-4 EcoBoost engine is available in a wide variety of Blue Oval vehicles these days, including the Ford Ranger, Ford Bronco, Ford Mustang, Lincoln Corsair, and Ford Explorer, to name a few. But the family of EcoBoost powerplants can be found across the automaker’s entire lineup, and consists of a wide variety of engines with varying levels of displacement and power. However, FoMoCo only sells the 2.3 in crate form, and apparently has no plans to expand its lineup of EcoBoost crate engines, at least for now.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO