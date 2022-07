Britney Spears is showing she still has singing chops after vowing not to perform again until her conservatorship was canceled. Well, she got her wish last fall when a judge ended the 13-year legal guardianship that previously had her father at the helm managing all affairs. Spears has been mute, at least musically since then. But in her latest Instagram post, she performed an acapella snippet of her debut hit single "Baby One More Time" from her mirror. The song was released in 1998 when Spears was just 17 years old, and she hasn't missed a beat since.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO