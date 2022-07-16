ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Driver killed, passenger seriously injured in I-90 motorcycle crash

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ajdCk_0gi6Yf8x00

TOMAH, Wis. — One person was killed and another seriously injured after a motorcycle crash on I-90 near Tomah Saturday.

Emergency crews were sent to mile marker 46 on I-90 Eastbound just before 10 a.m. after the crash was reported, Wisconsin State Patrol officials said.

When State Patrol troopers arrived, the passenger of the motorcycle still had a pulse and CPR was begin performed on the driver. The driver, a 68-year-old man from Pigeon Falls, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, a 67-year-old woman, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital

An investigation determined that the man had swerved to avoid a vehicle that entered their lane, striking another vehicle and losing control.

The names of the man and woman were not released.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 2

Related
WEAU-TV 13

2 people hurt in Buffalo County motorcycle crash Monday

TOWN OF LINCOLN (Buffalo County), Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after a motorcycle crash Monday evening in Buffalo County. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said a 32-year-old man and 29-year-old woman, both from Arcadia, were hurt after being thrown from the motorcycle when the man driving it lost control going around a curve.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Authorities identify woman killed in Adams area crash

ADAMS, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities have released the name of a 42-year-old woman who died as a result of a weekend traffic crash. Investigators said Christina Holman was traveling southbound on State Highway 13 when she went off the roadway and into the west ditch. Her vehicle struck an embankment and went airborne. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the town of Easton. That location is about 10 miles south of Adams.
ADAMS, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#I 90#Traffic Accident#Wisconsin State Patrol#Rewritten
WSAW

Charges likely in fatal Adams County crash

TOWN OF DELL PRAIRIE, Wis. (WSAW) - A 43-year-old Grand Marsh woman could face charges in a fatal accident that happened Saturday northeast of Wisconsin Dells. Investigators said around 7 a.m. on July 16, crews responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 23 and County Highway B in the town of Dell Prairie.
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Teenager hurt in ATV crash in rural Vernon County

TOWN OF CHRISTIANA (Vernon County), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after an ATV crash in rural Vernon County on July 8. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said a 17-year-old boy from Westby was found with blood on his face and neck outside of a home in the Town of Christiana northeast of Westby on July 8 at 9:26 p.m., according to a release.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

Medford Man Arrested on I-94 In Jackson County Charged With 7th OWI

A Medford man was arrested yesterday afternoon for his 7th OWI. The Wisconsin State Patrol reports that a call came in of a vehicle traveling on I-94 near Northfield that was swerving between both eastbound lanes of the interstate. A State Trooper was able to locate the vehicle just south of Black River Falls near mile marker 120 and made a traffic stop. The Trooper noticed signs of impairment and after standard field sobriety tests, the driver, 52-year-old Craig D. Block of Medford was taken into custody. Block was transported to an area hospital for a evidentiary blood sample, and then booked into the Jackson County Jail.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
KIMT

1 injured after semi rollover crash in SE Minnesota

WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. - One person was hospitalized early Monday after a semi-trailer rollover crash. The Minnesota State Patrol said Randall Huppert, 60, of Durand, Wis., suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys in Rochester. The semi he was driving was southbound on Highway 61 when it rolled...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Motorcycle passenger dies after crash in Wabasha County Saturday

(ABC 6 News) - The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office responded to a single-vehicle crash in Hyde Park Township on Saturday around 7:45 p.m. According to the sheriff's office, the preliminary investigation revealed that a motorcycle was traveling on 350th Ave when it swerved to miss a dear in the roadway.
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
WEAU-TV 13

1 person dead, 1 hurt in motorcycle crash on I90 near Tomah Saturday

TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead and another person is hurt after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 90 near Tomah Saturday morning. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the driver of the motorcycle, a 68-year-old man from Pigeon Falls, swerved to avoid another vehicle that had entered his lane and hit another vehicle, causing him to lose control.
TOMAH, WI
nbc15.com

1 dead, 1 critically injured after Monroe Co. motorcycle accident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead, and another is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash occurred Saturday morning in Monroe County. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, at approximately 9:52 a.m., they received a call about a crash on I-90 eastbound at mile marker 46 near Tomah.
MONROE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin police officer arrested after off-duty fatal crash

SUPERIOR, Wis. - Police officials in northwestern Wisconsin say they have arrested an officer who was involved in a fatal crash early Friday, July 15 while off duty. Superior Police Chief Nicholas Alexander says the sergeant is being held in the Douglas County Jail on a possible charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.
spmetrowire.com

Police & Sheriff calls, July 15-17

Fire: Deputies assisted numerous fire departments on the scene of a fire on the 5400 block of County W. in Bancroft at 5:51 a.m. A mobile hom...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy