Driver killed, passenger seriously injured in I-90 motorcycle crash

TOMAH, Wis. — One person was killed and another seriously injured after a motorcycle crash on I-90 near Tomah Saturday.

Emergency crews were sent to mile marker 46 on I-90 Eastbound just before 10 a.m. after the crash was reported, Wisconsin State Patrol officials said.

When State Patrol troopers arrived, the passenger of the motorcycle still had a pulse and CPR was begin performed on the driver. The driver, a 68-year-old man from Pigeon Falls, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, a 67-year-old woman, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital

An investigation determined that the man had swerved to avoid a vehicle that entered their lane, striking another vehicle and losing control.

The names of the man and woman were not released.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.