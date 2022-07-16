ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, SC

Myrtle Beach man killed by Georgetown police was armed with knife, SLED says

By Dennis Bright, Manny Martinez, Lindsay Miller
 5 days ago

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division were called to investigate Saturday after Georgetown police shot and killed a Myrtle Beach man, authorities said.

James Robert Frazier, Jr., 50, died in the shooting, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway, who said it happened about 12:12 p.m. near the corner of Palm and Church streets.

Ridgeway said he was called at 1:45 p.m. to the scene where Frazier was pronounced dead.

SLED said on Monday that Frazier was armed with a knife and that the shooting happened behind a home in Georgetown.

An autopsy will be conducted at the Medical University of South Carolina, Ridgeway said.

SLED’s investigation is standard procedure when shootings involve members of law enforcement.

The shooting is the 18th one in South Carolina this year involving a law-enforcement officer, according to SLED. There were 40 in 2021.

WBTW News13

