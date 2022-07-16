ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hull, MA

Hull public works truck ‘slips out of park’ and rolls down hill, damaging six headstones in town’s cemetery

By Tom Matthews
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A half-dozen tombstones were damaged in Hull after a public works truck rolled down a hill and struck them in the town’s cemetery. Town Manager...

www.masslive.com

Comments / 1

 

City
Hull, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Hull, MA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
Accidents
Accidents
Public Safety
Public Safety
