Hull public works truck ‘slips out of park’ and rolls down hill, damaging six headstones in town’s cemetery

The Comeau Bridge in Haverhill, Mass., now has its days numbered. The 114-year-old rail bridge that crosses over South Elm Street and carries commuter, Amtrak, and freight traffic will be demolished as soon as a new rail bridge is built. The new bridge will be built on an overhead platform next to the existing bridge and active tracks. It will be moved into its permanent position over one weekend. Site prep work will begin next March. In order to start construction on the new rail bridge the span that served the B&M Georgetown Branch line will be taken down. That span is no longer in use.

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO