Pueblo County, CO

Pueblo County Sheriff’s deputies teach bike safety to kids Saturday

By Riley Carroll
KRDO News Channel 13
 3 days ago
Saturday morning, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office hosted a kids bike safety event in Pueblo West.

The event was for kids aged 4-12 and was held in Civic Center Plaza.

(PCSO)

PCSO said the event was to teach young riders safety, maintenance and riding skills. Bike control deputies led the lessons.

The only requirements were that kids must be able to ride before the event and have helmets.

(PCSO)

Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies teach bike safety to kids Saturday

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
