Nonprofit investment fund aims to bring tech edge, jobs back to US from China

By Adam Shaw
 3 days ago

A new non-profit fund aims to restore the technological advantage -- and the jobs and investment that comes with it -- to the United States, amid fears that the U.S. is losing the tech race to the Chinese government. America’s Frontier Fund is a non-profit "deep-tech" fund formed to...

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
FOXBusiness

Goldman Sachs CEO says recession risk high as company plans to slow hiring

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said the chance of a recession within the next two years is high amid high inflation and slower hiring. To prepare for a possible economic decline, the company said Monday it has set aside $667 million to cover any losses as well as plan to slow the pace of hiring, NPR reported.
BUSINESS
State
Washington State
FOXBusiness

Biden's regulatory overreach prevents businesses from knowing 'rules of the road': Chamber of Commerce CEO

U.S. Chamber of Commerce CEO Suzanne Clark responded to a report saying President Biden is weighing an emergency climate declaration, telling "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Tuesday government doesn't understand where its authority stops. SUZANNE CLARK: We’re doing way too much by executive order and by unelected regulators and bureaucrats. We...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Putin Ally Waiting for Order to Smash West to 'Smithereens'

Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader and top ally of Vladimir Putin, said Sunday that he is waiting on an order from the Russian president to blast Western countries to "smithereens." Kadyrov made the declaration in a Telegram post that announced the completion of a new Chechen regiment called "North-Akhmat," which...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin admits Western sanctions are causing Russia 'colossal' problems and says country 'cannot develop in isolation from the rest of the world'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has admitted his nation is facing 'colossal' high-tech problems due to the onset of unprecedented Western sanctions over Ukraine. The Kremlin chief said the West's sanctions had cut Russia off from major technology products and conceded the nation could not develop in complete isolation, but added it would be impossible to fully sever Moscow's connection to the rest of the world.
POLITICS
Person
Peter Thiel
Person
Gina Raimondo
FOXBusiness

Nancy Pelosi’s office responds to husband’s controversial computer chip stock purchase ahead of Congress vote

Nancy Pelosi's office responded to her husband's controversial computer chip stock trades ahead of Congress' vote on the semiconductor industry. FOX Business reached out to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office for comment about her husband’s recent stock trades, particularly inquiring about Paul Pelosi's million-dollar purchase of stock in a semiconductor company as Congress is slated to vote on a $52 billion subsidy to the industry as part of a bill to increase U.S. manufacturing of computer chips to make the country less reliant and more competitive with China.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

Monday's trading: 5 things to know

Here are the key events taking place on Monday that could impact trading. TAMING INFLATION: Investors are trying to assess how officials will balance the need to tame inflation with concerns over a potential recession. U.S. consumer inflation accelerated to 9.1% in June, a pace not seen in more than four decades, boosting expectations among traders that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates more aggressively to tame it. At the same time, tighter financial conditions could weigh on growth. With more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity tied to household spending, recessions typically are accompanied by a pullback by consumers. Yet the Commerce Department reported that Americans' retail spending rose 1% in June from the prior month, after declining in May.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Marketmind: Weapons of war

U.S. earnings - bad, but not as bad as feared for giants like Netflix - and a dollar languishing at two-week lows are lifting the mood. And European markets are in for a lift, catching the tailwind from Wall Street which on Tuesday enjoyed their largest one-day gain in weeks. read more.
MARKETS
#Back To Us#Investment Fund#United States Congress#Chinese#Frontier Fund#Ai#American#Defense#National Security#Fox Business
FOXBusiness

FTC's progressive policies are kneecapping our economy

The American economy is in free-fall and the Democrats leading our Federal Trade Commission (FTC) have neither the experience nor skills to help stop it. While most of us have never heard of the FTC, it’s authorized to regulate the entire U.S. economy – every single business from small corner shops to multinational corporations. The agency could make it easier for the U.S. economy to bounce back, but the FTC’s Democrat leadership lacks the experience, education, and intent to help us.
EDUCATION
FOXBusiness

Vatican bans investments in defense, weapons, embryonic stem cell research

The Catholic Church has announced long-term reforms of its investments in order to ensure its portfolio reflects the church's values and moral beliefs. Only the latest in Pope Francis' overhaul of the institution's finances, the new regulations would severely crack down on revenue streams from industries and holdings deemed unethical.
RELIGION
FOXBusiness

Inflation may hit Social Security recipients twice

Scorching-hot inflation is inflicting financial pain on millions of U.S. households, but the rising price of everyday necessities has squeezed one group in particular: retirees living on a fixed income. Although Social Security recipients receive a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, that is indexed to inflation, the amount of benefits exempted...
INCOME TAX
FOXBusiness

STOCK MARKET NEWS: Dow adds 300 points, Boeing, Delta jump on plane order, oil hits $91

'UNACCEPTABLY HIGH LEVELS': WH admits inflation an issue. Bank of America posted a mixed quarter as profits fell compared to the same period a year ago. Delta jumps after placing an order for 100 planes with Boeing. Posted by FOX Business Team Share. SymbolPriceChange%Change. CPER$19.510.000.00%. JJC$16.75+0.60+3.72%. COPX$26.91+0.39+1.47%. Posted by FOX...
MARKETS

