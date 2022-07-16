Nonprofit investment fund aims to bring tech edge, jobs back to US from China

Here are the key events taking place on Monday that could impact trading. TAMING INFLATION: Investors are trying to assess how officials will balance the need to tame inflation with concerns over a potential recession. U.S. consumer inflation accelerated to 9.1% in June, a pace not seen in more than four decades, boosting expectations among traders that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates more aggressively to tame it. At the same time, tighter financial conditions could weigh on growth. With more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity tied to household spending, recessions typically are accompanied by a pullback by consumers. Yet the Commerce Department reported that Americans' retail spending rose 1% in June from the prior month, after declining in May.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO