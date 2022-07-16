1 SPD officer dies, another hurt in Priest Lake golf cart accident

PRIEST LAKE, ID. — A man died and four others were hurt in a golf cart accident near Priest Lake on Friday.

The crash took place on West Lakeshore Road in Bonner County off Luby Bay Road. Idaho State Police said five people were in a golf cart when they lost control heading southbound on West Lakeshore Road.

The golf cart rolled over and four people were taken to the hospital. This included a 57-year-old woman, a 45-year-old man, a 56-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman.

The fifth person, a 52-year-old-man was pronounced dead on the scene. ISP says everyone involved in the crash was from the Spokane area.

The man killed was an officer with the Spokane Police Department. One of the men injured was also an officer with SPD.

Next of kin have been notified.

ISP is still investigating the crash.

RELATED: 1 killed in road rage shooting on eastbound I-90 near Sprague off ramp

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.