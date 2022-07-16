ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonner County, ID

1 SPD officer dies, another hurt in Priest Lake golf cart accident

By Vincent Saglimbeni
 3 days ago

PRIEST LAKE, ID. — A man died and four others were hurt in a golf cart accident near Priest Lake on Friday.

The crash took place on West Lakeshore Road in Bonner County off Luby Bay Road. Idaho State Police said five people were in a golf cart when they lost control heading southbound on West Lakeshore Road.

The golf cart rolled over and four people were taken to the hospital. This included a 57-year-old woman, a 45-year-old man, a 56-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman.

The fifth person, a 52-year-old-man was pronounced dead on the scene. ISP says everyone involved in the crash was from the Spokane area.

The man killed was an officer with the Spokane Police Department. One of the men injured was also an officer with SPD.

Next of kin have been notified.

ISP is still investigating the crash.

Comments / 10

say what?
3d ago

Sounds like a seriously overloaded golf cart to me but I'm just guessing. That's really sad though,they were probably just having some fun.

Reply
4
WSP Detectives Seeking Witnesses to Road Rage Incident that Escalated to Fatal Shooting in Spokane Valley

Detectives with the Washington State Patrol are seeking witnesses to this shooting/collision along with anyone that may have information about what occurred during the event. Individuals who have information are encouraged to please contact WSP Detective Troy Corkins at (509)904-5092 or Troy.Corkins@wsp.wa.gov. Original Story. SPOKANE - According to the Washington...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Eight people arrested following Spokane Valley drug bust

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - On July 18, around 6:00 a.m. the Spokane Valley SWAT Team simultaneously served search warrants on two rooms at a hotel located in the 12800 block of E. Sprague in Spokane Valley. Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) detectives obtained the search warrants as part of a...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Drivers must slow down in three Spokane Valley zones

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley drivers must be careful as the city has reduced three neighborhoods' speed limit zones, which are located in non-school zones. The speed limit on Progress Road north of Wellesley Avenue, Barker Road north of Euclid Avenue, and Indiana Avenue from the I-90 ramp to Desmet Court has been reduced.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Teen drowns on the Spokane River at Corbin Park on Saturday

POST FALLS, Idaho — A 14-year-old teen died near Post Falls on Saturday after apparently drowning in the Spokane River at Corbin Park. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) responded to a report of a possible drowning near Post Falls on Saturday night. When deputies arrived at approximately 9:30 p.m., they learned a 14-year-old boy had been missing for more than an hour.
POST FALLS, ID
Priest River man charged in stabbing

PRIEST RIVER — A Bonner County man is facing a felony aggravated battery charge following the stabbing of his mother’s boyfriend earlier this month. Forrest Lee Tomlin, 30, was also charged with use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony following an afternoon confrontation at his mother’s home on July 10.
PRIEST RIVER, ID
