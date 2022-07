An animal rehabilitation center in Franktown is asking for financial help after a major surrender of neglected horses. Of the dozens brought in last week, the Harmony Equine Center estimates at least 80% will need weeks or months of care. "It's the worst case I've ever seen," said Bobbi Priestly, Director of Harmony Equine Center. The equine center, a branch of the Dumb Friends League, brought in the horses on July 7 after conducting an investigation and then negotiating with the owners. Originally, 78 horses were surrendered. At least one has since given birth. "I would estimate about 80% of...

