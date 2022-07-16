ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, KS

Kan. prison placed on lockdown after fight; 3 employees injured

Salina Post
 3 days ago
LANSING, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas prison in Lansing was placed on lockdown on Friday night after a fight among inmates sent one prisoner to the hospital and left at least three corrections employees injured....

Salina Post

ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

