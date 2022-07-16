ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, IN

Affidavit: Authorities find duffle bag with over 350 grams of weed inside, man arrested

By 14 News Staff
14news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh man was in jail after officers say they found a duffle bag full of marijuana. Detectives received a tip that 35-year-old Michael Jimenez was in possession of a large...

www.14news.com

Comments / 3

 

14news.com

Man arrested, accused of firing several shots at victim

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail after officers say he fired shots at a victim’s car. Police were called to the area of Culver and Riverside Drive Sunday afternoon for a shots fired report. Officers met with the victim at a gas station in the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Authorities in Madisonville seize 150 pounds of pot

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Detectives with the Madisonville Police/Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics Unit say they have been investigating a major distributor of Marijuana for more than a month. They say they had information that a shipment would be coming to Hopkins County, so they set up operations to intercept it. That...
MADISONVILLE, KY
hot96.com

Repeat Drug Offender Arrested Again In Warrick County

Authorities searched a duffle bag carried by a Newburgh man and found more than 350 grams of pot. 35 year old Michael Jimenez also had a handgun that was reported stolen in Warrick County. When searched at the jail, officers found a piece of tinfoil that contained a substance that...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
City
Evansville, IN
City
Newburgh, IN
Newburgh, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
