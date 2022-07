Raleigh, N.C. — For the first time, the Raleigh Boychoir will get a new name and allow females to join the group, the arts organization said Tuesday. The nonprofit youth choir generally accepts school-age males between the ages of 6 and 18 as its members. Now, in an effort to rebrand and be more inclusive, the choir will allow females to join, change its name and reduce tuition.

