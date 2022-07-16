ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Navajo president signs pandemic aid priorities, $1B spend

kentuckytoday.com
 3 days ago

CROWNPOINT, N.M. (AP) — Navajo Nation leaders have finalized an agreement on spending priorities for more than $1 billion in federal pandemic relief to improve water, sanitation, housing and communications infrastructure. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez on Friday signed an agreement from the Navajo Nation Council to deliver...

www.kentuckytoday.com

americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
The Associated Press

AP News Guide: A look at Maryland's primary elections

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Both Republicans and Democrats have closely watched primaries for governor in Maryland this year. Here is a look at some of the other races in a big Maryland election year with open statewide offices, including attorney general and comptroller. All 188 seats in the Maryland General Assembly are on the ballot. Here is a look at what’s at stake Tuesday: ATTORNEY GENERAL U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown defeated Katie Curran O’Malley, a former judge and Maryland first lady, for the Democratic nomination for attorney general, an office that is opening with the retirement of Attorney General Brian Frosh. Brown was lieutenant governor during the administration of former Gov. Martin O’Malley, Curran O’Malley’s husband. For the GOP, Michael Peroutka, who served a term on the Anne Arundel County Council, defeated former prosecutor Jim Shalleck. The winner of the Democratic primary will be a heavy favorite in the general election. Maryland has not had a Republican attorney general in nearly 70 years.
MARYLAND STATE
The Associated Press

Trump-backed Cox wins Md. governor primary over Hogan's pick

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Dan Cox, a far-right state legislator endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican primary for Maryland governor on Tuesday, defeating a moderate rival backed by outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan. Cox will face the winner of the highly competitive Democratic primary in the November general election. Wes Moore, a bestselling author backed by Oprah Winfrey, had an early lead Tuesday night, with the focus starting to turn to mail ballots that won’t be counted until later in the week. Despite being a win for Trump, Cox’s victory over former Hogan Cabinet member Kelly Schulz could be a blow to Republican chances to hold on to the governor’s mansion in November. Hogan, who was prohibited from running for a third consecutive term, was a rare two-term Republican governor in a heavily Democratic state, and he had endorsed Schulz as the successor to his bipartisan style of leadership. Cox has been a thorn in Hogan’s side over the last few years, suing over the governor’s stay-at-home orders and regulations in the early days of the pandemic and seeking unsuccessfully to impeach him for COVID-19 orders Cox called “restrictive and protracted.”
MARYLAND STATE

