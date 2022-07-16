Here's How A Picture Of Potato Salad Led To Irina Shayk Being Accused Of Supporting The Russian Invasion Of Ukraine

Related
Ukraine's first lady says her relationship with Zelenskyy is 'on pause' as they can't see each other for long periods during the war
Zelenskyy has mostly been kept separate from his family during the war. Olena Zelenska told CNN this relationship "isn't normal."
Russian journalist who staged TV protest over Ukraine invasion briefly detained
Russian police detained and later released the journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, who in March interrupted a live television broadcast to denounce the military action in Ukraine, posts on her social media channels showed. Her detention on Sunday came a few days after 44-year-old Ovsyannikova demonstrated alone near the Kremlin holding a...
Russia Fails to Fix Ad-Hoc Command Structure During Ukraine 'Pause': Report
The "very odd" failure "may hinder Russian operations going forward," according to the Institute for the Study of War.
Vladimir Putin Exchanged Angry Words With France's Macron Over Ukraine Days Before Russia's Invasion, Leaked Phone Call Shows
A leaked telephone conversation between President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, revealed the two leaders exchanged heated words just four days before Russia invaded Ukraine. What Happened: The confidential call was made public in a France 2 documentary titled “A President, Europe and War,” reported The New...
Putin believes he's winning in Ukraine but will become 'most dangerous' when he thinks Russia is losing, expert warns
Tatiana Stanovaya, a Russia expert, in a NYT op-ed said that Putin believes he is winning in Ukraine. "That might seem hard to believe," Stanovaya said, "But it's what the Kremlin seems to believe." But Putin will likely become "most dangerous" if his perspective shifts and he believes he's losing.
Word of Trump's social media deal said to have leaked months in advance -NY Times
July 18 (Reuters) - Employees at a Miami investment firm had learned of a pending merger deal between former President Donald Trump's social media company and a blank-check entity long before it was announced, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing three people familiar with the discussions.
Russia Claims Ukraine Soldiers Made Into 'Monsters' by Secret Experiments
Russian officials claimed on Monday that Ukrainian soldiers have been turned into "monsters" in "secret experiments" in biological laboratories in Ukraine funded by the United States government. Vice-speakers of Russia's Federation Council and the State Duma, Konstantin Kosachev and Irina Yarovaya made the remarks after a regular meeting of a...
Prince Charles had 'very emotional' first meeting with Lilibet, says royal source
The Prince of Wales and his granddaughter Lilibet had a "very emotional" first meeting during the Platinum Jubilee, a royal source said. Prince Charles was "absolutely thrilled" by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's visit with their daughter and son Archie, the source added. Prince Harry, who quit as a...
Russia-Ukraine war update: what we know on day 143 of the invasion
At least three people were killed and 15 injured following a missile attack on Friday on Dnipro in central Ukraine, the country’s fourth-largest city with more than 1 million inhabitants. “The rockets hit an industrial plant and a busy street next to it,” the regional governor, Valentyn Rezynchenko, said on his Facebook page.
Prince Harry Reveals When He Knew Meghan Markle Was His 'Soulmate' in UN Speech
Prince Harry gave his wife Meghan Markle a special shoutout during his United Nations speech. The couple appeared in New York City on Monday, where Harry addressed the assembly as part of Nelson Mandela Day. During the speech, Prince Harry spoke about his own passion for Africa since his first visit at age 13 — including how it connected him to two important women in his life: his wife, Meghan, and his mother, Princess Diana.
Russia Accidentally Shoots Down Their Own $36M Su-34 Bomber, Ukraine Claims
The jet was reportedly downed near Alchevsk, a city in the Luhansk region and one of the areas where Vladimir Putin's war is focused.
Social media posts chart life and death of girl in Russian strike
The life and death of four-year-old Liza Dmitrieva in a Russian missile strike on the central Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia on Thursday is a symbol of a conflict where death often comes without warning and from above. A series of video and still images posted on social media appear to...
Ukraine Preparing to Target Russia's Black Sea Fleet With Western Weapons
"We have a permanent threat from the Russian Black Sea fleet," Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Volodymyr Havrylov said.
Russia’s Oligarch Wives Claim Putin Is Suffering From a Secret Illness
According to everyone featured in Secrets of the Oligarch Wives, Vladimir Putin is a ruthless, greedy, sociopathic monster who cares only about his own power, wealth, and legacy as a titan who united and restored the glory of Mother Russia. The ongoing war in Ukraine, as well as the continued imprisonment and mistreatment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, corroborates those claims, although the true hook of the Paramount+ documentary about the Russian president is its insider commentary from the women who were closest to the authoritarian’s oligarchs. What they have to say isn’t particularly shocking, but it’s certainly further evidence that the world is in peril from a man willing to do anything, to anyone, to achieve his own ends.
Russia's Medvedev: Attack on Crimea will ignite 'Judgement Day' response
MOSCOW, July 17 (Reuters) - The refusal of Ukraine and Western powers to recognise Moscow's control of Crimea poses a "systemic threat" for Russia and any outside attack on the region will prompt a "Judgment Day" response, former president Dmitry Medvedev said on Sunday.
Americans 'Insulted' and 'Shocked' by Meghan Markle Treatment—Stella Parton
Americans are "insulted" and "shocked" by the media's "ongoing trashing" of Meghan Markle, Dolly Parton's younger sister, Stella Parton, has told Newsweek. Parton, a musician like her older sister, made headlines following Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee with a series of tweets defending Meghan and Prince Harry's move out of what she considers to be the "toxic waste heap" of the royal environment.
Russia’s information war expands through Eastern Europe
WASHINGTON (AP) — As bullets and bombs fall in Ukraine, Russia is waging an expanding information war throughout Eastern Europe, using fake accounts and propaganda to spread fears about refugees and rising fuel prices while calling the West an untrustworthy ally. In Bulgaria, the Kremlin paid journalists, political analysts...
Russia once had ambitions of making Moscow an international finance hub. Putin's war has crushed the dream.
At a conference in 2010, Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said the country's interest to be come a global financial center was "obvious."
Russian diplomats depart Bulgaria amid soaring tensions
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Two Russian airplanes departed Bulgaria on Sunday with scores of Russian diplomatic staff and their families amid a mass expulsion that has sent tensions soaring between the historically close nations, a Russian diplomat said. Filip Voskresenski, a high-ranking Russian diplomat, told journalists at the airport...
Meghan Markle Allegedly Spends A Lot Of Time At Oprah Winfrey’s House While Prince Harry Takes Care Of Archie, Lilibet
Meghan Markle’s life in Montecito has allegedly been very peaceful. According to Closer UK, the Duchess of Sussex hangs out with Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King most of the time at Winfrey’s home. After all, the trio is good friends.
