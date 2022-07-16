ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's How A Picture Of Potato Salad Led To Irina Shayk Being Accused Of Supporting The Russian Invasion Of Ukraine

By Natasha Jokic
 3 days ago

Irina Shayk responded to claims she was cryptically supporting the Russian invasion of Ukraine with an Instagram story of potato salad.

Richard Bord / WireImage / Getty Images

On Wednesday, the Soviet-born model posted a picture of some Olivier salad with the caption, "Russianzz on Wednaday…”

Irina Shayk / Via Instagram: @irinashayk

The caption caught the attention of some who claimed that the word "Russianzz" was a reference to the "Z" symbol that has become emblematic of support of Russia's invasion — appearing on Russian military vehicles and in rallies in support of the Kremlin. The pro-war symbol has subsequently even been banned in some German states, citing the criminal code against "incitement to crime of aggression."

Alexander Nemenov / AFP via Getty Images

Subsequently, some interpreted Irina's story as an endorsement of the war in Ukraine:

Diet Prada / Via instagram.com

As a result, Irina took to her story yesterday to write, "Sometimes a salad is just a salad."

Irina Shayk / Via Instagram: @irinashayk

"I promise: No coded messages or political commentary here. Wishing everyone love," she added.

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime

Back in February, Irina announced that she would be donating to UNICEF and Red Cross Ukraine with the caption, "No To War...Praying for peace."

Irina Shayk / Via instagram.com

Well then!

