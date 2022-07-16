ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairplay, CO

Wading The Shoreline On Spinney Mountain Reservoir

By Mountain Jackpot
mountainjackpot.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the three shimmering blue jewels of the South Park area, just south of Fairplay, is Spinney Mountain Reservoir. Lately, wade fishing from shore with dries has been off the hook. Having a boat, float tube, or pontoon is a great way to cover a lot of water...

www.mountainjackpot.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Thrillist

8 Reasons to Drive to Leadville, Colorado

While many of its mountainous neighbors are more familiar, Leadville is a Colorado town not to be overlooked. Situated southwest of Denver and about an hour and 45 minutes’ drive away, this former mining town is full of history, entertainment, and sheer Centennial State beauty. The census of full-time residents stays just around 2,700 people, and at an elevation of 10,152 feet, Leadville is the highest incorporated city in the state and one of the highest in the country. Along with its high altitude, Leadville boasts a plethora of museums, outdoor recreation activities, and an array of local shops and restaurants that make it worth a drive whether you’re staying for a long weekend or just day-tripping.
LEADVILLE, CO
OutThere Colorado

Rockfall immobilizes hiker at 13,500 feet of elevation in Colorado

Over the weekend, a 29-year-old female was rescued after sustaining serious injuries in a rockfall on Colorado's 14,105-foot Snowmass Mountain, near Aspen. According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, the woman's climbing companion called the emergency in at 10:30 AM on Saturday. A rockfall had taken place at about 13,500 feet of elevation, resulting in one of the women sustaining two leg injuries that rendered her mostly immobile. A solo climber, who happened to be an emergency medical technician (EMT), was in the area and able to assist at the scene as a bystander. The EMT determined that any attempt to walk the woman down the mountain would be slow and laborious.
ASPEN, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Fairplay, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
99.9 The Point

Love Rocks? $250K Colorado Home Could be the Perfect Fixer Upper

We've been trying to come up with rock puns that would be fitting for this home... Instead, the more we look at the photos, the more we are left scratching our heads. If you have an obsession with rocks, this home located in Evergreen, Colorado listed on Realtor for $250K may just be the ideal home for you. However, it appears there is a lot of work that is going to have to go into this place to make it a home that rocks.
EVERGREEN, CO
9NEWS

Crews respond to multiple wildfires in Eagle County

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — Crews responded to multiple fires in Eagle County Tuesday afternoon. Eagle County PIO posted on Facebook that crews responded to three different fires reported in the area located on the western slope. The Red Hill Fire was reported at 1:51 p.m. near mile marker 133...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
99.9 The Point

Did You Know Colorado Has A Movie Car Museum? It’s Pretty Rad

We found this hidden Colorado gem while visiting one of our favorite malls. Yes, this amazing Movie Car Museum was inside a mall and we absolutely loved it. While not much of a "gear head," I've always appreciated and had a love for awesome cars. Especially for some of these iconic cars, I'd see in the movies. I mean honestly, who didn't want a Batmobile as a kid? We were at the Colorado Mills Mall in Lakewood shopping and discovered the Rodz & Bodz Car Museum. It's a car museum dedicated to highlighting some of the iconic movie cars of all time and we had an absolute blast exploring over 60 "famous" cars and trucks from some of our favorite movies over the years. While the selection of cars changes regularly, here's what we got to see on our visit.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trout Fishing#Fishing Boats#Invasive Species#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Spinney Mt Reservoir#The Nantucket Sleigh Ride#Fisher
The Denver Gazette

Dillon Reservoir drowning victim was Lewis-Palmer, Colorado College graduate

A 25-year-old man whose body was recovered from Dillon Reservoir after a weekend paddleboarding accident is remembered as a tireless worker and social justice advocate. The Summit County Coroner's Office on Monday identified Miguel Mendez, a graduate of Lewis-Palmer High School and Colorado College, as the victim of the accident, according to multiple reports. Mendez was reportedly separated from his board during a microburst storm on Saturday. Rescue crews found his body later that day. ...
DILLON, CO
OutThere Colorado

Paddle boarder killed after being caught in powerful storm in Colorado

The body of a paddle boarder that drowned in Dillion Reservoir on Saturday has been recovered, according to a news release from the Summit County Sheriff's Office. "The incident occurred at approximately 2:00 p.m. Saturday, when the Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call on Dillon Reservoir of a paddle boarder that had been blown off his paddleboard as a storm cell created a microburst over the lake," the release said.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
1230 ESPN

Throwback on the Track: Remembering Races at Englewood Speedway

Nowadays, racing fans flock to Bandimere Speedway in Lakewood and the Colorado National Speedway in Dacono to watch the action as vehicles with faster-than-ever engines participate in various events on the tracks. But years ago, there was another popular place in Colorado known for hosting epic car racing competitions. The...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Sterling Ranch begins state’s first commercial rainwater harvesting pilot program

As Colorado’s drought drags on, one Douglas County community is hoping to pave the way for a new commercial water source: rain. Sterling Ranch, a master-planned community in the northwest region of the county, is ready to test the idea out after more than a decade of working with the legislature and gathering data. If it works, it could change the way the entire state thinks about rainwater harvesting.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy