Rick Guinn is announcing his write-in candidacy for Carter County Road Superintendent. Guinn is a native of Carter County with over 45 years of experience with heavy equipment, major and minor road construction, paving, pipes, etc. His experience includes being a supervisor and foreman with Summers-Taylor for over 13 years. He currently has a supervisor/foreman position with GCS Construction where he has been employed for more than 10 years. Guinn has a strong work ethic and has references to back it up. He has completed numerous successful projects and stayed within the allotted budget or below.

4 DAYS AGO