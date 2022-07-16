Kan. prison placed on lockdown after fight; 3 employees injured

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man pleaded guilty Tuesday to fatally shooting his mother and three siblings when he was a teenager in 2020. Colin “CJ” Haynie, who is now 19 and goes by his middle name of Jeffery, killed his mother and one of his sisters as they returned from her school pickup, then waited for two more siblings to arrive home and killed them, prosecutors said. His father came back to the home later that evening and was shot in the leg but survived after wrestling the gun away from his son. After the father subdued him, the then-16-year-old said that he had planned to kill everyone in his family at their home in the small town of Grantsville, near Salt Lake City, authorities said.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 32 MINUTES AGO