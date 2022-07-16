ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cream Tones Flood The New Balance 2002R

By Michael Le
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to the “Protection Pack,” the New Balance 2002R has generated quite a bit of buzz. And in response, the brand has begun delivering more and more inline colorways, such as this newly-revealed mix...

Overgrown Vines Wrap The Swoosh Of This Air Jordan 1 Mid

Just a few seasons ago, Nike dedicated colorways to flora of all kinds, documenting them along the uppers of many an Air Force 1. And though less detailed compared to these prior efforts, this upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid proves that the brand still maintains their green thumb. Not all...
The Nike Little Posite One Delivers New Multi-Color Offering

The Nike Air Foamposite One saw a slight resurgence late last year, as COMME des GARÇONS helped bring attention back to the beloved silhouette. Few releases have come about since said collaboration, however, but that may soon change as the Little Posite One will soon deliver a new multi-color offering.
“Dark Beetroot” Appears On This Summer-Friendly Nike Air Force 1 Low

As the Nike Air Force 1 Low continues to help celebrate the 40th anniversary of Bruce Kilgore’s original high-top, the silhouette keeps revisiting a tried-and-proven style. Recently, a summer-friendly “White” and “Dark Beetroot” color combination has taken over the sneaker, with the latter hue animating everything from outsole to inner-lining. Lace dubraes harken back to the early aughts, as the rectangular accessory dons a “Metallic Silver” finish. The bulk of the upper and midsole opts for a clean “colorless” look that will surely have dozens of wearers cautious with how they step and where they go. Unlike with other styles, however, this Air Force 1 doesn’t arrive with a toothbrush for cleaning.
Team Red And Grey Cover The Nike Air Max Plus

Few can withstand the heavy modifications of Nike’s design team like the Air Max Plus can. Since its resurgence in the mid-late 2010s, the 1998 model has lent its DNA to top-sellers like the Air Vapormax Plus and later the Air Max Terrascape Plus, but there are plenty of loyalists who will stick with the tried and true original.
The AMBUSH x Nike Air Adjust Force Surfaces In New Blue And Orange Colorways

With her previous footwear collaborations, Yoon Ahn has adjusted classics like the Dunk High and Air Max 180 to her taste, drawing inspiration from motorcycles and the iconic Air Zoom Flight “The Glove,” respectively. Ahn’s latest project, the AMBUSH x Nike Air Adjust Force, is much more faithful to its source material, however, even despite the tweaks to the removable shroud and the construction itself.
New Balance’s Made In UK 920 Lands In A Classic Grey Colorway

Since late 2020, the New Balance 920 has gradually added to its catalog, delivering a number of inline styles as well as collaborations with the likes of Patta, SNS, and even New York’s MTA. The releases have continued into 2022: and more recently, the silhouette has even hit the shelves in the footwear brand’s signature grey colorway.
Summer Is Extended With This Nike Air Force 1 Low “Mint Foam”

The school semester is just weeks away (apologies for the reminder), so it’s time to maximize the remaining time under the sun before the daily drudgery of homework, lectures, and syllabi. Your favorite footwear brands are still pumping out summer-ready sneaker options, though, and this upcoming Air Force 1 Low for women is a swift heads up that there’s still time to make the most of the vacation.
How To Buy The Louis Vuitton Nike Air Force 1

After previews on the runway and an official showing across pop-up locations across various cities, the Louis Vuitton Nike Air Force 1 is finally releasing today, July 19th, exclusively online at 12pm ET. You can access on the online sale here; once the countdown hits zero, Louis Vuitton will grant access to a random and limited number of customers every minute. Customers will have the opportunity to browse the nine different available sneakers and make a purchase. The official details regarding the online release are as follows:
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Balance#The Protection Pack#The New Balance 2002r
“Sport Royal” Suedes Appear On The New Balance 2002R

Thanks to the success of the Yue Wu-led “Refined Future” series, the New Balance 2002R has gone from failed experiment to one of the company’s most exciting silhouettes of recent memory. As the height of summer inches closer, the Boston-based company continues to revisit the lifestyle-focused proposition...
“Flat Pewter”-Colored Suede Overtakes This Nike Dunk High Up

The Nike Dunk High Up is a newer proposition under the Swoosh’s umbrella of products, but the silhouette is rooted in the late Peter Moore’s made-for-basketball design from 1985. Recently, the women’s-exclusive offering emerged in a muted mix of “Flat Pewter” and “Sail” colors.
The Nike Air Max Penny Surfaces In “Rattan” Colorway

The Nike Air Max Penny 1 is currently enjoying quite the resurgence, as classic colorways have appeared throughout the past year. What’s more, the brand has even enlisted the assistance of Whitaker Group boutique Social Status, who recently dropped not just one but two “Recess” inspired offerings.
Social Status To Launch Nike Air Max Penny 1 “Recess” Collaboration With One-Of-A-Kind Giveback Initiative

Time and time again, James Whitner of The Whitaker Grp has reaffirmed that he’s here for something much bigger than himself. Each swoosh and Jumpman-branded collaboration he’s overseen has been a medium through which he and his teams have given a voice to the voiceless. The Social Status x Nike Air Max Penny 1 “Recess” duo is no different.
The JJJJound x Reebok NPC II Releases First On July 21st; Global Launch To Follow On August 5th

Sneaker culture has gradually shifted away from the loud, bold, and overbranded releases prominent years back, replacing them with everything from the New Balance 550 to Tom Sachs’ General Purpose Shoe. And while many a collaborator has helped bring this to fruition, none have had as great of an effect as JJJJound, who’ve blatantly indulged in minimalism with every one of their prior works.
The Air Jordan 1 Mid “Wear-Away” Comes Pre-Worn

Wear-away uppers are certainly nothing new — especially for Nike. But that doesn’t make its latest appearance on the Air Jordan 1 Mid any less exciting. As official images present the pair with a good degree of wear, it’s likely the upper will appear as such right out of the box. Sat atop a white base — whose surface lacks the wear-away treatment — the overlays at proffer a dark black that’s faded to an infrared 23. Elsewhere, the two instances of Jumpman branding match the latter color, while the tongue, laces, and Wings mimic its neutral counterpart. The final product, depending on how vigorously you wear the paint away, could look like a “Chicago” colorway.
A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4 Coming This Year: First Look

Atlanta sneaker boutique A Ma Maniére has been delivering a plethora of incredible Air Jordans as of late. Over the last couple of years, they have worked on the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 2, and yes, the Air Jordan 3. With that being said, it would only make sense that they would try their hand at coming through with an Air Jordan 4. It's yet another classic silhouette and it would work perfectly within their newfound series.
The Air Jordan 1 Low Brightens Up With “New Emerald”

The Air Jordan 1 Low, as is true of most derivates, fails to escape comparisons to its taller, older brother. And this continues to be the case with the silhouette’s latest colorway, “New Emerald,” whose primary colors err somewhat close to the “Turbo Green” from 2019.
The Nike Zoom Flight 95 “Light Orewood Brown” Gets Pops Of Primary Colors

The bug-eyed Nike Zoom Flight 95 is back in full force, with US release dates still looming ahead of us as we enter deeper into the Fall 2022 calendar. While OG colorways have yet to arrive at retail stateside, we’re getting first looks at some upcoming options for those who are looking to expand their 95 rotation.
Leave-in hair conditioners: 10 of the best

There are necessary beauty products and then there are those that are nice to have. The new wave of leave-in conditioners falls under the former. They started out as the thing you lazily put in your hair post shampoo because you didn’t have time to wait for a proper conditioner to do its job. Back then, leave-in conditioners were the poor relatives. Nowadays, they have as much merit as their wash-out cousins. Essentially, leave-in conditioners hydrate the hair to make up for the fact that shampoos can be stripping. A conditioner of any sort infuses lost moisture back into hair, but they also offer much more. For anyone with dry and brittle hair, it is a godsend. They also detangle, fight frizz, work as a pre-shampoo treatment and provide an excellent protective layer against heat and harsh climates. Pattern and Trepadora in particular are perfect for curly and coily hair. Ouai works well on finer hair textures, and Olaplex is a game changer for everyone – especially if you have coloured/chemically processed hair. So, I hear you ask, “Can’t we just leave a regular conditioner in?” Well, no. Unless it’s been formulated to be left in, it will increase build-up and leave you with crunchy hair. No one needs that.
