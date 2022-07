The New Jersey Devils made a good hire in Andrew Brunette, signing him to a three-year contract on July 13 to be an associate coach. He assumed the role of interim head coach with the Florida Panthers early last season and went 51-18-6, leading them to win the Atlantic Division and Presidents’ Trophy before losing to the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Despite his success last season, they named Paul Maurice their head coach on June 22.

