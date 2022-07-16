ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Tower Bridge, Delta King among the landmarks people say most represent Sacramento

By Jose Fabian
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HGOdo_0gi6PMJn00
(Photo from Drone40)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento has several landmarks that commuters and residents consider the iconic places and structures of the city.

Some people might think of landmarks that are recognized by people that don’t even live in or near the city, like the Tower Bridge or the State Capitol. However, in a recent Facebook post from FOX40, users commented on other iconic structures that they say define the city.

Tower Bridge

The Tower Bridge, which was featured in “Ladybird”, holds another couple of interesting facts that some may not know. It even holds a distinction among the many official “state routes.”

Ziggurat

The pyramid-shaped building drivers will see when traveling through Sacramento may connect it to the capital city, but the Ziggurat is actually a West Sacramento landmark. A Sacramento-based architect designed the building, and it hosts the headquarters for a state agency.

State Capitol

Construction on the capitol building began in 1860, less than a decade after Sacramento became the official capital of California. The building was finished in 1874. The capitol building is managed by the Department of General Services, which provides a variety of services to state-owned properties, including custodial services.

Delta King

The Delta King, which can be found in Old Sacramento, has been there since 1989. It has a rich history, and it’s thanks to the Coyne family that it now sits in Old Sacramento after having been partially submerged in the San Francisco Bay for over a year.

Why doesn’t the Delta King Hotel move from its place on the Sacramento River?

Railroad Museum

The California State Railroad Museum is home to several exhibits illustrating the history of locomotives and railroad cars in California and the West. For some in California, they may remember visiting the museum when they were children as part of a school trip.

Old Sacramento

Like the Railroad Museum, Old Sacramento is actually a California State Park. Numerous buildings with historic significance are located in the state park. Old Sacramento even recently got some much-needed love in the form of a custom-designed sign that lights up at night.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

California’s smallest Sequoia grove is hidden in Northern California

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Hidden inside the vastness of the Tahoe National Forest, six giants reside. They are California’s northernmost grove of Sequoia trees, located in the Placer County Big Trees Grove. Following the winding and picturesque Mosquito Ridge Road 20 miles east of Foresthill, you will find the grove nestled among Douglas firs […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
davisvanguard.org

Report Details Potential Effects of Sacramento Region Single-Family-Only Zoning; Lists Davis as Influential Factor

The report, which also laid out contenders for zoning reform moving forward, was produced by Stephen Menendian, Samir Gambhir and Marina Blum, who found correlations that connected levels of “single-family-only zoning” to race, “household income,” property value, “educational outcome,” environmental conditions and “economic opportunity.”
DAVIS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
State
California State
City
West Sacramento, CA
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
FOX40

Visitors stay cool during the summer heat at the California State Fair

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Many people attending the California State Fair opening weekend tried to stay cool as the weather reached 100+ degrees. Event-goers managed to do so by frequently going inside buildings with AC, staying under shade, and by finding cooling misters at the event. “How are we dealing with that heat? That’s a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Containment continues to grow around Winding Fire in Yuba County

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — What started as a 25 acre fire on Monday near Oregon House in Yuba County has now grown to 82 acres, according to CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (NEU). The fire is located near Winding Way and Regent Way. Firefighters have been able to achieve 20% containment as of Tuesday morning […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Sky River Casino in Elk Grove slated for September Opening

Elk Grove, Calif. – With construction nearing completion and hiring well underway, Sky River Casino today announced plans to open its doors to the public in early September 2022. Located 15 miles south of downtown Sacramento, Sky River will be the closest casino to Sacramento and the South and...
ELK GROVE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta King#Landmarks#Sacramento River#Tower Bridge#San Francisco Bay#Ziggurat
CBS Sacramento

Case Closed: Call Kurtis Volunteer Team Gets Viewer A Refund For Shower Door

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — When a pandemic installation delay kept a Sacramento woman from realizing she had the wrong shower door and couldn’t get a refund, she decided to call Kurtis. And, thankfully, a volunteer who’s been with CBS13 for 16 years took the case. Joyce Adams bought a shower door from Home Depot towards the end of 2020, but right when she was about to have it installed, the pandemic hit. That put the project on hold for two years. Finally, when Joyce was able to bring in a new contractor, they told her that the door was the wrong size. And when Joyce reached out to Home Depot for a refund, she was denied on the grounds that the standard year-long warrant had expired. That’s when she reached out and Volunteer Chuck took the case. “So I went to them and just asked I they could review this and offer a goodwill gesture,” said Chuck. “And they did, they gave her store credit for the full price.” Home Depot didn’t want the old door returned so Joyce says she’ll donate it. And since she’s already got a new shower door, she plans to put the store credit towards a new home appliance.
SACRAMENTO, CA
mommypoppins.com

Sacramento with Kids: 50 Surprising and Fun Things To Do in Sacramento, California

This once sleepy capital city has been revitalized over the last few years, and there are many family-friendly activities and things to do in Sacramento. If it’s been a while since your last visit, it's definitely time to make another trip! The state capital is often overlooked as the halfway point between the Bay Area and Lake Tahoe. While Sacramento is certainly a great midway point for younger travelers to stretch their legs, it has enough attractions and activities to be a final destination all on its own. Whether you seek to taste your way through the epicenter of Farm-to-Fork living at a delicious restaurant, beat the heat in a museum or local swimming hole, or explore the many miles of trails in the foothills, you are guaranteed to find something for everyone in the family.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
FOX40

Mega Millions jackpot grows to over $500M

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Over $500 million will be up for grabs Tuesday evening when the numbers are drawn for the Mega Millions jackpot.  It has been about three months since someone won the prize. Since then, the jackpot has grown to about $555 million.  “It’s very exciting to see jackpots get this big because […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
tastecaliforniatravel.com

Japanese-Amer Artifact in Gold Country

El Dorado County, July 18, 2022 -- On a scenic knoll in Gold Hill about 50 miles east of Sacramento lies the singular grave of Okei, the first Japanese woman and immigrant buried on American soil. After her untimely death in 1871, one or more of Okei's fellow colonists procured...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Detained, Questioned After Transient Fire Burns In North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man was detained and questioned Monday after a fire at a homeless encampment spread to nearby vegetation on Sacramento’s north side. The Sacramento Fire Department says the transient fire burned near the intersection of El Camino Avenue and East Levee Road , in the city’s Gardenland neighborhood. The blaze burned less than one-fourth of an acre before crews knocked down the flames. No injuries were reported, but fire officials say a man was detained and questioned in connection to the fire.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

The Sacramento Fire Department goes viral on TikTok

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Amassing more than 116,000 followers and more than two million likes, the Sacramento Fire Department TikTok gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the everyday life of a firefighter. They share videos of themselves cooking, rescuing puppies, and safety tips. Some of their videos have more than...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

What's driving the rising costs of chicken?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The latest numbers from the Consumer Price Index show prices for things we use every day have gone up as much as 50%. You're also paying more for food, like beef, pork, fish and chicken. Some California poultry farmers set up at the Sacramento farmer's market...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Orange County Business Journal

IHP to Build 214 Homes in Sacramento

Newport Beach-based IHP Capital Partners has paired with Canada-based Anthem Properties for two new home projects in Sacramento. The two detached projects include a 159-home development in Roseville and a 55-home project in Granite Bay. Both communities are slated to open next year; pricing has yet to be disclosed. IHP...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
FOX40

FOX40

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy