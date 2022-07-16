ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamarac, FL

2 dead, 4 children found alive in Florida murder-suicide

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
 3 days ago

TAMARAC, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people died Thursday morning in what Florida deputies said appears to be a murder-suicide in Tamarac.

Broward County detectives said deputies responded to a shooting on Hampton Hills Boulevard after a 911 hangup call.

Once inside the home, deputies found two dead people in the kitchen, Russell Gardner, 36, and a female victim.

During their investigation, deputies found four children inside the home ranging from 5 months old to 11 years old in age. None of the children were harmed.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said the woman was shot multiple times before she died while Gardner had a self-inflicted gunshot. However, a medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

