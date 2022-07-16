ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead City, NC

Marlins win fourth straight; Tobs fall at Wilmington

By Morehead City Marlins
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1niNur_0gi6OgF400
(Morehead City Marlins and Wilson Tobs logos)

MOREHEAD CITY, NC (WNCT) — Make it four wins in a row for the Morehead City Marlins after their 5-2 victory over the Holly Springs Salamanders on Friday.

The Wilson Tobs were not as successful, falling to the Wilmington Sharks, 5-4. The Marlins have a seven-game lead in the standings overall going into Saturday’s game at the Tri-City Peppers and a half-game lead over the Sharks in the second-half standings.

In the second inning, the Marlins got the scoring started with a McGwire Tuffy RBI infield single. Holly Springs answered back with a two-run home run off the bat of Alberto Osuna. However, the lead would be short-lived because the Marlins put up a four spot in the bottom of the fifth.

Felker drove in Rogers with a double to tie the ballgame, followed by a fielding error that plated a run and an RBI walk from Tuffy and a single from Mason Maners.

Coach Sam Carel turned to Ty Bothwell in relief of Peter Allegro in the top of the fifth and Bothwell did not exit. The righthander went five innings earning the victory and keeping the Salamanders off the scoreboard in the process. Bothwell accumulated an impressive 12 strikeouts

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bladenonline.com

NC DYB Majors Division 1 State Tournament: Elizabethtown 18, Burgaw 1

LELAND – Elizabethtown pounded out 9 hits and raced to an 18-1 victory over Burgaw Saturday in the opening round of the Dixie Youth Baseball Majors Division 1 State Tournament at Leland Community District Park. Elizabethtown will play Leland American Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Leland American drew a 1st...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
WNCT

Duke, Arizona agree to basketball series for 2023 and 2024

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke and Arizona have agreed to a home-and-home men’s basketball series for 2023 and 2024. The schools announced the agreement Monday. The first meeting comes in November 2023 with the Wildcats visiting the Blue Devils’ famously hostile Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke travels west to Tucson the following November. In statements, new Duke […]
DURHAM, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina softball team heads to Babe Ruth World Series

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A team of eight-year-old softball players from New Bern qualified for the Babe Ruth World Series tournament in Jensen Beach, FL. The girls competed in the Babe Ruth Southeast Region Tournament over the weekend in Clemmons. Four pool games brought the team to the third...
NEW BERN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morehead City, NC
Sports
City
Holly Springs, NC
Wilmington, NC
Sports
City
Wilmington, NC
City
Morehead City, NC
Holly Springs, NC
Sports
WITN

Martin County woman wins big on scratch-off ticket

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Martin County woman is celebrating after winning $1 million on a scratch-off ticket. Helen Holley, of Robersonville, tried her luck on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $1 million prize. Holley bought her lucky $10,000,000 Colossal Cash ticket from the Circle K on...
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina school cafeteria worker scores big lottery win

The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a big win for a Wayne County woman. Martha Dixon, of Goldsboro, achieved her dream of winning a big lottery prize when her ticket in a Lucky For Life drawing won $25,000 a year for life, according to a press release from NCEL.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

North Carolina shark fishing tourney moved over concerns

HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (AP) — A shore-based shark fishing tournament on the North Carolina coast has been rescheduled after coastal officials expressed concerns about the event’s impact on tourism. Event organizer Marty Wright said fishermen could fish for sharks from Ocean Isle Beach to Oak Island, and that participants would only be using baitfish dropped […]
HOLDEN BEACH, NC
The News & Observer

Where exactly is NC setting of ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’? We did some sleuthing.

Almost four years after it first hit bookshelves, the film adaptation of Delia Owens’ 2018 novel “Where the Crawdads Sing” is debuting on the big screen Friday. Since its release, the “Crawdads” book has captivated readers around the world, spending more than 160 weeks on the New York Times’ best sellers list to-date. Now, moviegoers will flock to theaters to see the people and places of the novel come to life in the film, which stars Daisy Edgar-Jones as protagonist Kya, also known as the “Marsh Girl.” The movie soundtrack features a song by Taylor Swift called “Carolina.”
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marlins#The Wilson Tobs#The Wilmington Sharks#Rbi#Mason Maners
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Vicious Biscuit restaurant opens Wilmington location

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A new Wilmington restaurant is serving up Southern food in a whole new way, and on a plate as big as your head. The Vicious Biscuit opened across from Mayfaire Monday morning to a line outside the door. This is the restaurant’s fourth location.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Surfer suffers minor injuries in shark encounter in Surf City

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY)– A surfer is recovering after a brief encounter with a shark. According to the Surf City Fire Department, the surfer was in the water near the Surf City Pier around 8 a.m. Tuesday when a spinner shark grazed her leg. “Sharks doing their thing, jumping...
SURF CITY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
101.1. The Wiz

Which HBCUs Are Located In North Carolina?

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) play a vital role in shaping American culture. They provide opportunities and education to many highly successful young Black students and have propelled many students to accomplish great feats. These institutions are largely found in the southeast due to necessity. Black people were not...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WECT

A piece of history found in Southeastern NC’s backyard

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - As the saying goes, “One mans trash is another mans treasure.”. In the case of the Cape Fear Explorers, that treasure comes in the form of historical artifacts hidden in southeastern North Carolina. Like a 1700′s blue Russian trade bead found recently in Leland by explorer Jacob O’Briant.
LELAND, NC
WECT

Say It Isn’t So | Flaming Amy’s Bowl will not be reopening.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (CAPE FEAR WEEKEND) - Flaming Amy’s Bowl at 4418 Shipyard Blvd, Wilmington, NC 28403 will be permanently closed. Flaming Amy’s Bowl was a fresh grilled food experience where you could pick out ingredients to put in a bowl to create endless combinations and possibilities. Unfortunately, Flaming Amy’s Bowl will not be reopening.
WILMINGTON, NC
qcexclusive.com

The Crystal Coast: North Carolina’s Southern Outer Banks Are Calling

That sunny weather, those cool ocean breezes. It’s hard to ignore the call of the beach during summer, especially for those living in the Carolinas. With so many beaches to choose from, it can be hard to decide which call to answer. Somewhere secluded, with just a few beach houses and ocean access? Or somewhere livelier, where one can always find a party or event just a block away? Fortunately, the Southern Outer Banks—known as the Crystal Coast—makes the decision easy. This 85-mile stretch of beaches has the best of it all, from quiet, relaxing coves to energetic beach town hangouts. The Crystal Coast calls to those who want to spend their summer experiencing everything the Outer Banks has to offer.
TRAVEL
bladenonline.com

Former Bladen County Student Receives Miss Collegiate USA Title

2019 graduate from East Bladen High School, Miss North Carolina, Hailey Hudson competed in the running for the 2022 Miss Collegiate USA pageant title. She is the daughter of Amy and Shannon Hudson and is a first-generation college student. “The Miss Collegiate USA Organization, a 501(c)(3) non-profit pageant, celebrates and rewards young women who are college-bound, current degree seekers with higher education exposure, or seeking help to pay student loan debt with career opportunities, cash, and college scholarships.”
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

27K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy