ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Meghan Was Allegedly ‘Furious’ When She Revealed Her Relationship With Harry

By Lea Veloso
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TYbp3_0gi6NOaJ00

Not a good entrance. A new book about the Sussexes reveals that Meghan Markle was not happy about her Vanity Fair article. The cover of the magazine revealed her relationship with Prince Harry and she was not impressed with the way it was presented.

According to Page Six, the book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors recalls a moment after Meghan’s Vanity Fair cover was released in 2017 when she got angry at a public relations firm for miscommunication. The headline for the cover read “She’s Just Wild About Harry,” and did not focus on her work as an activist and philanthropist. The outlet reported that “Meghan was furious with her US public relations company, Sunshine Sachs.” The book then detailed the communication problem between the PR company and the publication. “Sunshine Sachs had demanded that the magazine satisfy Meghan’s requirement that she be presented as a philanthropist and activist, without considering one problem: Vanity Fair’s scrupulous researchers could find no evidence of her global philanthropy and activism,” the book read.

Meghan assured Harry that the article would be about her show Suits, which had its 100th episode at the time, and was “ecstatic” to be on the cover. She responded to her relationship with Harry in the article, “We’re a couple. We’re in love. I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time.”

Harry will be releasing a memoir in the fall of 2022, and there will be more scandalous details of their lives in the book. “It’s juicy, that’s for sure,” a publishing insider told Page Six, “There’s a lot of new stories in there about the past that Harry has not spoken about before, about his childhood … there is some content in there that should make his family nervous.” Although Harry will be spilling a lot about his family, he will not be talking about his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, according to Page Six.

In a statement about the book’s release, Harry said, “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think. I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

Buckingham Palace launched a private investigation on Meghan that ended on June 30, 2022, after several palace members reported that the Duchess of Sussex had mistreated them. The allegations surfaced in March 2021 when The Times of London published an article that cited an October 2018 email by former royal communications secret, Jason Knauf, who claimed the Duchess “was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year.” When the investigation was launched, Meghan’s representatives told BBC, that the allegations were the “latest attack on her character” and said it was particularly unfair since the duchess had been the “target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma.” The Palace, however, will not be releasing the findings to the public.

Finding Freedom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bGrh5_0gi6NOaJ00
Image: Courtesy of Dey Street Books.

For more about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s time in the British royal family, read Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s New York Times bestseller, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family. The book tells all on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship, from how they met to their wedding to the birth of their son, Archie. Finding Freedom also dives into the “true story” of why Harry and Meghan left the royals at the end of 2019 and moved to the United States amid their secret drama with their family. Consisting of interviews and accounts with Harry and Meghan’s closest confidants, Finding Freedom is a must-read for any royal follower.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Comments / 29

Angels Aware
3d ago

OMG this woman, she is creepy spooky, I don’t think I’ve ever known of someone that is so all about herself, then she is, she offers nothing to the world at all, everything‘s about her, she is absolutely nauseating. 🤮

Reply(3)
64
Kerry Tait
3d ago

She is always furious about something when in reality she really likes the attention. Just how long did she think people wouldn't notice she was with a Prince!

Reply
42
Gideon Bjorn
3d ago

I don’t think she really understood the main reason she was being interviewed by Vanity Fair was because they found out about her link to Prince Harry.

Reply
36
Related
StyleCaster

Ana Just Hinted at the Real Reason She Broke Up With Ben Before He Got Back With J-Lo—It Was ‘Too Much’

A tough journey. Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck’s relationship had a hard fallout. The Knives Out actress revealed new details about her breakup in a new interview with Elle. Ana spoke to Elle for their August issue about her discomfort in Los Angeles and how her relationship with Ben made her want to move out of the city. She described the attention from the paparazzi as “horrible” but since realized that it was “good” because the situation was “one of the reasons why I left L.A.” She explained the effect living in L.A. had on her mental health and hinted it was one of the reasons her relationship with Ben didn’t work. “Going through it [myself] confirmed my thoughts about, ‘This is not the place for me to be.’ It became a little bit too much. There’s no escape. There’s no way out. … It’s always the feeling of something that you don’t have, something missing. It’s a city that keeps you anxious.” She also added that she left social media because of the breakup. “I deleted Twitter years ago. I have barely been on Instagram for almost a year.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Queen 'feels there is enough drama around Prince Harry and Meghan Markle' and wants Duchess' bullying probe to handled privately so 'a line can be drawn', royal expert claims

The Queen 'feels there is enough drama around Prince Harry and Meghan Markle' and wanted the Duchess' bullying probe to be handled privately so that 'a line' could be drawn, a royal expert has claimed. The Queen announced the probe last year after sensational claims emerged 15 months ago following...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Doesn’t Reportedly Know What He Wants That’s Why His Memoir Is Delayed, Comedian Claims

Prince Harry still hasn’t released his memoir. In his initial statement, Prince Harry said that his memoir will be released this year. So, it’s still not technically delayed because it’s only July. However, some royal experts are convinced that the Duke of Sussex’s memoir is delayed or worse, that it would no longer be released altogether.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Times

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Allegedly Leaked July Fourth Pictures To 'Steal Limelight' From Cambridges

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle allegedly made a move to “steal” the spotlight from Prince William and Kate Middleton. Geo News said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made some royal fans “upset” after they “stole the limelight” from the future King and Queen Consort. This comes as many allegedly think they “deliberately leaked” photos from their Fourth of July outing, alongside their first-born son.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Duchess Of Sussex#British Royal Family#Uk#Sussexes#Windsors#Sunshine Sachs#Vanity Fair
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle Reportedly Reprimanded Duke Of Sussex's Eton Pals, Challenges Them For Contradicting Her Woke Values And Snubs Them In Jamaica, Book Claims

Prince Harry and his pals were reportedly looking forward to a fun weekend, but Meghan Markle's lack of sense of humor allegedly spoiled their weekend reunion, according to Tom Bower's new book. Prince Harry Reportedly Did Not Expect Meghan Markle's Reaction During His Reunion With His Pals. British journalist and...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Heartbreak: Prince Harry’s Wife Reportedly Accused Of Hiring A Surrogate, Faking Her Pregnancy Years After Queen Elizabeth Abolished Birth Verification Protocol

Meghan Markle found herself at the center of a major controversy shortly after she announced that she was pregnant with Archie. At the time, online trolls accused the Duchess of Sussex of faking her pregnancy with her son. Others also became convinced that Markle hired a surrogate to carry her child and that her growing baby bump was merely a pillow.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Chip Chick

Research Reveals Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding Gown Is Most Popular, Beating Out Kate Middleton And Princess Diana

Have you ever wondered what royal wedding dresses are the most popular today? If you guessed Princess Diana, you would be wrong. A recent research study commissioned by Wealth of Greeks revealed that Meghan Markle's wedding dress is actually the most Google-searched royal gown by people worldwide– roping in an average of fifty-one thousand searches per month.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

58K+
Followers
4K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy