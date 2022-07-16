Meghan Was Allegedly ‘Furious’ When She Revealed Her Relationship With Harry

Not a good entrance. A new book about the Sussexes reveals that Meghan Markle was not happy about her Vanity Fair article. The cover of the magazine revealed her relationship with Prince Harry and she was not impressed with the way it was presented.

According to Page Six, the book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors recalls a moment after Meghan’s Vanity Fair cover was released in 2017 when she got angry at a public relations firm for miscommunication. The headline for the cover read “She’s Just Wild About Harry,” and did not focus on her work as an activist and philanthropist. The outlet reported that “Meghan was furious with her US public relations company, Sunshine Sachs.” The book then detailed the communication problem between the PR company and the publication. “Sunshine Sachs had demanded that the magazine satisfy Meghan’s requirement that she be presented as a philanthropist and activist, without considering one problem: Vanity Fair’s scrupulous researchers could find no evidence of her global philanthropy and activism,” the book read.

Meghan assured Harry that the article would be about her show Suits, which had its 100th episode at the time, and was “ecstatic” to be on the cover. She responded to her relationship with Harry in the article, “We’re a couple. We’re in love. I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time.”

Harry will be releasing a memoir in the fall of 2022, and there will be more scandalous details of their lives in the book. “It’s juicy, that’s for sure,” a publishing insider told Page Six, “There’s a lot of new stories in there about the past that Harry has not spoken about before, about his childhood … there is some content in there that should make his family nervous.” Although Harry will be spilling a lot about his family, he will not be talking about his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, according to Page Six.

In a statement about the book’s release, Harry said, “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think. I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

Buckingham Palace launched a private investigation on Meghan that ended on June 30, 2022, after several palace members reported that the Duchess of Sussex had mistreated them. The allegations surfaced in March 2021 when The Times of London published an article that cited an October 2018 email by former royal communications secret, Jason Knauf, who claimed the Duchess “was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year.” When the investigation was launched, Meghan’s representatives told BBC, that the allegations were the “latest attack on her character” and said it was particularly unfair since the duchess had been the “target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma.” The Palace, however, will not be releasing the findings to the public.

Finding Freedom

Image: Courtesy of Dey Street Books.

For more about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s time in the British royal family, read Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s New York Times bestseller, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family. The book tells all on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship, from how they met to their wedding to the birth of their son, Archie. Finding Freedom also dives into the “true story” of why Harry and Meghan left the royals at the end of 2019 and moved to the United States amid their secret drama with their family. Consisting of interviews and accounts with Harry and Meghan’s closest confidants, Finding Freedom is a must-read for any royal follower.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.