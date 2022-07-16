ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bad Boys star Martin Lawrence making TV comeback

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBad Boys legend Martin Lawrence is back in the TV game with Demascus. Last seen on the small screen eight years ago in sitcom Partners, Deadline reports he'll be playing a character named Uncle Forty – an "irascible" man desperate to be acknowledged as the family patriarch. The...

First trailer for Loki star's new superhero movie

Loki star Owen Wilson is returning to the world of superheroes for a new film for Paramount+, and the trailer has just dropped. Secret Headquarters stars the actor as the world's most powerful superhero, the Iron Man-esque The Guard, trying to be a dad to his son Charlie (The Adam Project's Walker Scobell), who has no idea of his tights-and-capes antics.
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme, 14, Celebrates Mom’s Wedding In Vintage Elvis Car Outside Chapel

Emme Muniz looked over the moon at mom Jennifer Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck‘s wedding! The non-binary 14-year-old, who goes by pronouns they/them, posed in Elvis Presley‘s vintage pink Cadillac right on the Las Vegas strip, holding their hands up in a “rock on position”, in the snap released via Jen’s On The JLo newsletter on Sunday, July 17. They appeared to be wearing a black top or blazer, along with a beaded blazer. Marc Anthony‘s daughter sat in the drivers seat right behind the wheel, while someone else — most likely their twin brother Max, also 14 — was next to them.
Essence

Erykah Badu Invited By Megan Thee Stallion To ‘Cut Up’ On Stage During Switzerland Performance

The ‘Tyrone’ singer gave Megan and the audience a show to remember. Someone better call Tyrone because Erykah Badu is channeling her inner hot girl!. Last week, rapper Megan Thee Stallion and singer-songwriter Erykah Badu performed at Gurtenfestival in Switzerland. Although they had sets planned one after the other, it didn’t keep them from being on stage together. Once Badu’s performance was over and Megan’s started, they walked up to the stage and surprised the crowd with an impromptu dance break. Megan cheered her on before joining her.
Popculture

Beyonce and Solange's Father Matthew Knowles Reveals Top Lesson He Taught Daughters

Beyoncé wouldn't be the magnetic live performer she was had it not been for the management of her father, Matthew Knowles. Knowles quit his six-figure paying job in corporate America when Beyoncé was 10 to manage her singing career. Under his guidance, she secured major deals, released Grammy-award-winning work, starred in films, and became lauded as one of the greatest entertainers of all time. When she released her studio album 4, the singer relinquished her father of his managerial duties and has since steered the wheel on her own career, blossoming even more and taking the lessons she learned from him along the way. It hasn't been an easy road for Queen Bey, but Knowles says he prepared his daughter for the success she has by teaching her a major lesson about accepting failure early on.
Cinemablend

How Wendy Williams Allegedly Received Support From Nick Cannon Following The Cancellation Of Her Talk Show

It’s been an intense last few months in the world of daytime talk shows. The Ellen DeGeneres Show concluded after a 19-season run. Meanwhile, the likes of The Wendy Williams Show, The Real and Nick Cannon’s self-titled entry were all canceled. In the case of Williams, guest hosts had been temporarily filling in for some time as the namesake reportedly struggled with health and financial problems. The patience seemingly ran out from her production company, but the star allegedly got major support from fellow ouster and longtime friend Cannon in the wake of the cancellation.
Deadline

Tami Roman’s ‘Caught In The Act: Unfaithful’ Renewed For Season 2 At VH1 Ahead Of Season 1 Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: Caught in the Act: Unfaithful, a reality series hosted by former Basketball Wives and The Real World star Tami Roman, has been renewed for a second season at VH1. Paramount Global’s cable network has picked up the infidelity series for a second run of 20 episodes ahead of its premiere at 9 p.m. tonight (July 18). The six-part show was originally set to debut in May but was pushed back to July.
Davide, Luca, Dami and Andrew truly awful

Well for anyone that has been bored of this series I am sure tonights episode woke you out of your boredom. I am DELIGHTED they chucked in an 'at the movies' as it opened or SHOULD have opened the girls eyes in particular. I was absolutely FURIOUS with these four geezers tonight. LUCA well the whole forum has exploded about his dreadful possesive childish behaviour. Gemma DID NOT do anything. She didnt kiss Billy, hold his hand, damn all and there is Luca gunning for her. HUGE red flag. I was also reminded at how NASTY he was in the clips about the other guys playing away etc. DAMI is an absolute toerag. No respect whatsoever for Indyah and if she forgives him I dont have much for her either. Nasty piece of work. Chauvinistic also egging on his 'boys club' DAVIDE Jesus man there might have been a bit of 'touching' going on in Ekins bed but that was all. Have you SEEN your own fecking behaviour kissing girls and sleeping with them????? So thats ok or you and Ekin is a LIAR. Lastly Andrew. I am so so glad Tasha saw him necking, kissing, making out with Coco. However I am disappointed she seems to be ok with it at the end of the show. Explosive episode. No winner emerging and God only knows what will happen.
digitalspy.com

Game of Thrones star lands role in Hunger Games prequel

Former Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage has been cast in the highly anticipated Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Lionsgate has confirmed the four-time Emmy award winner will play Casca Highbottom, the dean of the Academy, and will be opposite Tom Blyth as a young Coriolanus Snow and West Side Story's Rachel Zegler as tribute Lucy Gray Baird.
digitalspy.com

Adam and Paige. Maybe they do have chemistry?

Ok I remember Adam the out and out lothario who picked up and dropped women and was so full of himself he thought he was Gods gift!!!! So I wasn't expecting him to have changed his spots. But I really have seen a different side of him and to be honest I possibly see more chemistry between him and Paige than any other couple in this 'up in the air who the hell will win' Love Island . Thoughts?
digitalspy.com

Neighbours confirms Mike Young's return story as Guy Pearce reprises classic role

Neighbours spoilers follow. We are heading towards the final week of Neighbours, and the final episodes bring many old faces with them – including '80s legend Mike Young. Hollywood star Guy Pearce has reprised his iconic role and is set to be reunited on screen with many people that were around during his era – including his childhood sweetheart, Jane Harris.
Today's Space 1999 on Legend

Is it a coincidence that today's episode of Space: 1999 on Legend (formerly The Horror Channel), the Alphans are experiencing a heatwave?. When today's temperature in London has reached 40 C?. I'd put on my tinfoil hat, but I'm worried my head might bake.
Neighbours surprise cameo??

Spoilers for Neighbours finale episodes reveals that 'An old friend pays Toadie a visit to wish him luck. Whoever it is, they soon learn about the recent estrangement with Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton). Will they intervene?. Who are we thinking? Dee? Sonyas ghost?. I can hope can't I?. Posts: 5,316.
EE Ash, Kheerat and Ben 😵😵

Ash shouldn't be a doctor. She can't pick and choose who lives. I was pretty surprised and happy that Stacey was concerned about Ben. Ash shouldn't be a doctor. She can't pick and choose who lives. I was pretty surprised and happy that Stacey was concerned about Ben. Agree about...
American Horror Story - Season 11 (US Pace)

Season 11 has been shooting since June 14 in New York but very little is known about the season. But this is what is rumored. This season will apparently take place between the late 70s and early 80s. Leslie Grossman and Nico Geetham have both been in New York since...
The best Apple TV+ shows

Apple TV+ is building up quite the database of exceptional shows. Its catalogue may not be comparatively huge but what it lacks in numbers it makes up for in quality. We know, we know, another streaming service feels like a bit much to add to the bunch. We can't help you with the cost (to find out about their thrifty deals – including three months free if you buy an Apple product – you'll have to head over here.) However when it comes to what bang you get for your buck, we're definitely clued up.
EastEnders reveals shocking discovery after Avery Baker death

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has revealed a shocking discovery following Avery Baker's death. Mitch Baker's brother — and the father of newcomers Felix and Finlay Baker — recently passed away in tragic scenes, after it was revealed that he'd been battling terminal cancer. Avery had turned up in...
Any Dream Team fans

Dream Team was about fictional Premier League club called Harchester United. It was on Sky One from 1997 until 2007 when it was axed. It had Stars that would go on to be in Eastenders, Casualty, Corrie, and Hollyoaks. Most well known being like Alison King, Robert Kazinsky, and Charles Venn to name a few.
The Walking Dead's Daryl stars in first look at final episodes

The Walking Dead's Daryl stars in the first look at the final episodes of the zombie drama. As the franchise heads to San Diego Comic-Con for a celebration of the last eight episodes, we can now see Norman Reedus preparing for battle and what looks like the start of an integration in front of a mystery woman.
