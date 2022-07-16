Bad Boys star Martin Lawrence making TV comeback

Beyoncé wouldn't be the magnetic live performer she was had it not been for the management of her father, Matthew Knowles. Knowles quit his six-figure paying job in corporate America when Beyoncé was 10 to manage her singing career. Under his guidance, she secured major deals, released Grammy-award-winning work, starred in films, and became lauded as one of the greatest entertainers of all time. When she released her studio album 4, the singer relinquished her father of his managerial duties and has since steered the wheel on her own career, blossoming even more and taking the lessons she learned from him along the way. It hasn't been an easy road for Queen Bey, but Knowles says he prepared his daughter for the success she has by teaching her a major lesson about accepting failure early on.
