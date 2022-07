The Oakland Athletics are currently enjoying one of the worst seasons in franchise history, sitting at 32-61, putting them a full 28 games back of the Houston Astros in the AL West. Even if the A's were to match that win total in the second half (unlikely given they have 24 less games to work with), that would put them at 64-98, which would be the franchise's worst record since 1979.

