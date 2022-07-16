ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Lauren Boebert trolls Biden, calls on him to resign like other world leaders

By Cami Mondeaux
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eaGqG_0gi6HCCr00

C onservative firebrand Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) took to Twitter to troll President Joe Biden, calling on him to step down in the wake of several world leaders resigning from office earlier this week.

“So many world leaders resigning this week yet Biden can’t take the hint?” Boebert said in a tweet .

The comments come as a handful of world leaders in other countries resigned from office earlier this week amid protests, economic strains, and personal scandals.

SRI LANKA SWEARS IN NEW ACTING PRESIDENT AMID INTERNAL UPHEAVAL

Former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigned from office on Thursday, bending to pressure from months of protests that have nearly dismantled the country’s government. His resignation came one day after he fled the country amid demonstrations outside his office earlier in the week, prompting the country’s prime minister to declare a nationwide state of emergency.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the nation's acting president the next day and will serve in that position until Sri Lanka's Parliament appoints a successor to carry out the remainder of Rajapaksa's term that ends in 2024. After that, Wickremesinghe signaled he would also resign from his position as prime minister, but he has not offered a timeline for when he would do so.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Elsewhere, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi offered to resign Thursday, noting he did not want to run a government that did not have the support of Italy's 5-Star Movement, which became the country's biggest party in Parliament in 2018 before breaking apart earlier this year. Draghi later met with President Sergio Mattarella, who rejected the resignation and encouraged Draghi to reconsider.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced on July 7 that he would be resigning from his position amid a flurry of scandals that caused him to lose the trust of his advisers. However, he will remain in power until a new leader is selected, which is expected to happen by September.

Comments / 14

Stanley Paige
2d ago

she need to have never graced the halls of congress. she is uncouth, uneducated, and uncultured!

Reply(2)
17
Keke
3d ago

She needs to take her hateful self away from Washington. She needs to resign.

Reply
20
Apolo Kabali
18h ago

The President was elected by the majority of the American voters, not by her escort clients. What about reading the constitution of United States if she can read. She can't tell the rest of everybody what to do other than her village district.

Reply(1)
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CNN

Biden's age isn't his problem

At 79, Joe Biden is the oldest president in American history. Eighteen months into his term, the burdens of governing have staggered him. But while Biden's age complicates his hopes of winning another term, It has nothing to do with his problems in this one.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Trump Did the Crime, Biden May Do the Time | Opinion

While the Jan. 6 committee has done a masterful job in laying out the numerous federal crimes Trump committed in his desperate attempt to hold on to power — from conspiracy to defraud the government to obstructing an official proceeding to inciting a rebellion to witness tampering — the committee is virtually powerless to hold Trump accountable for his actions.
POTUS
Salon

Saudi Arabia's MBS turns the tables on Biden, U.S.: "Remember Abu Ghraib?"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly told President Joe Biden during their meeting in Jeddah Friday that while the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi is "regrettable," U.S. hands are not clean and other journalists are killed with impunity.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ranil Wickremesinghe
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mario Draghi
Person
Sergio Mattarella
Person
Gotabaya Rajapaksa
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Leaders#Troll#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Parliament#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Sri Lanka
The Independent

Democrats weren’t honest with their voters. Now they’re paying a terrible price

After it became clear that Joe Biden had beaten Donald Trump in 2020, Chuck Schumer exclaimed, “Now we take Georgia, then we change the world.” It is understandable that Schumer, the Senate Majority Leader, would say such a thing to rally the troops. After all, he needed to convince already weary Democratic voters to give one last push after exerting all of their force to banish Trump from the White House.
U.S. POLITICS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
218K+
Followers
67K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy