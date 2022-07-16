Lauren Boebert trolls Biden, calls on him to resign like other world leaders

C onservative firebrand Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) took to Twitter to troll President Joe Biden, calling on him to step down in the wake of several world leaders resigning from office earlier this week.

“So many world leaders resigning this week yet Biden can’t take the hint?” Boebert said in a tweet .

The comments come as a handful of world leaders in other countries resigned from office earlier this week amid protests, economic strains, and personal scandals.

SRI LANKA SWEARS IN NEW ACTING PRESIDENT AMID INTERNAL UPHEAVAL

Former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigned from office on Thursday, bending to pressure from months of protests that have nearly dismantled the country’s government. His resignation came one day after he fled the country amid demonstrations outside his office earlier in the week, prompting the country’s prime minister to declare a nationwide state of emergency.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the nation's acting president the next day and will serve in that position until Sri Lanka's Parliament appoints a successor to carry out the remainder of Rajapaksa's term that ends in 2024. After that, Wickremesinghe signaled he would also resign from his position as prime minister, but he has not offered a timeline for when he would do so.

Elsewhere, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi offered to resign Thursday, noting he did not want to run a government that did not have the support of Italy's 5-Star Movement, which became the country's biggest party in Parliament in 2018 before breaking apart earlier this year. Draghi later met with President Sergio Mattarella, who rejected the resignation and encouraged Draghi to reconsider.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced on July 7 that he would be resigning from his position amid a flurry of scandals that caused him to lose the trust of his advisers. However, he will remain in power until a new leader is selected, which is expected to happen by September.