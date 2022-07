If there is one thing I despise about summer (besides the humidity and staying out in the sun for a lengthy amount of time) the influx of insects is rampant, especially when it comes to ticks. It seems like there are plenty of them out there here in the Berkshires and all across our tri-state region which can cause severe health issues for many of us. Keep in mind, they are so small you can't detect them as those who spend time outdoors need to be cautious at all times as Lyme disease cases have astronomically risen.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO