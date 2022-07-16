Details released on double-fatal collision on SR 6 near Soldier Summit

A man on a paddleboard was separated from his group and then his paddleboard by wind, rain and large waves as a storm cell moved into the Lake Dillon area Saturday afternoon. He did not survive.The storm cell created a microburst over the lake, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.The man's body was recovered 100 yards from shore Saturday evening. The incident occurred at approximately 2 p.m., according to the sheriff's office. The man was part of a group from the Front Range to recreate on the lake."The group saw the approaching storm and was heading back to the Dillon...

